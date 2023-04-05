CHAI Share Video for New Song “We the Female!”
Single Out Now via Sub Pop
Japan’s CHAI have shared a new single, “We the Female!,” via a music video. Cezan Iseda directed the video. Watch it below.
In a press release, the band’s Yuuki had this to say about the new song: “We are human and were born as female, but we have both female and male aspects in each of our souls, each with our own sense of balance. We can’t just label ourselves into clear-cut, simple categories anymore! I’m not anyone else but just ‘me,’ and you are no one else but just ‘you.’ This song celebrates that with a roar! Yooooooooo!!”
The band’s latest album, WINK, came out in 2021 via Sub Pop. It was featured on our Top 100 Albums of 2021 list. Read our 2021 interview with CHAI about WINK.
In 2022, the band shared the singles “Surprise” and “My Dream.” They also collaborated with Superorganism on “Hero Journey.”
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Under the Radar Announces Issue 71 Featuring Weyes Blood and Black Belt Eagle Scout on the Covers (News) — Weyes Blood, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Black Country, New Road, black midi, John Cale, Crack Cloud, Indigo De Souza, Dry Cleaning, Florist, Hot Chip, Lael Neale, M83, The New Pornographers, Angel Olsen, Beth Orton, Phoenix, Caroline Rose, SASAMI, Sorry, Bartees Strange, Whitney, Blondshell, Horsegirl, Jockstrap, Miss Grit, Wings of Desire, Stella Donnelly, The WAEVE, Sleaford Mods, Braids, Dutch Uncles, The GOLDEN DREGS, koleżanka, The Mountain Goats, Samia, Philip Selway, Xiu Xiu
- Premiere: Mya Byrne Shares New Single “I’m Gonna Stop” (News) — Mya Byrne
- CHAI Share Video for New Song “We the Female!” (News) — CHAI
- Indigo De Souza Shares Self-Directed Video for New Song “You Can Be Mean” (News) — Indigo De Souza
- Premiere: Msaki x Tubatsi Share New Video for “Stay As You Are” (News) — Msaki x Tubatsi
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.