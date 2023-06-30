News

Charli XCX Shares New Song “Speed Drive” From the “Barbie” Movie Soundtrack Barbie and Barbie the Album Both Due Out July 21

Photography by Terrance O'Connor



Charli XCX has just shared the pop anthem “Speed Drive,” which is the fifth single from Barbie the Album, which is the soundtrack to the Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie movie starring Margo Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. The film hits the theaters on July 21 via Warner Bros, with the soundtrack dropping the same day on Atlantic Records. Check out the song below.



Easyfun produced “Speed Drive.” Barbie the Album was produced by Mark Ronson and Gerwig. The soundtrack was produced and overseen by Atlantic Records’ West Coast President, Kevin Weaver.



This song follows other singles from the soundtrack already released: Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s cover of “Barbie World,” PinkPantheress’ “Angel,” KAROL G’s “WATATI” (featuring Aldo Ranks), and Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night.”



Check out our 2014 interview with Charli XCX on the making of her album True Romance.



