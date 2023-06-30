 Charli XCX Shares New Song “Speed Drive” From the “Barbie” Movie Soundtrack | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, June 30th, 2023  
Subscribe

Charli XCX Shares New Song “Speed Drive” From the “Barbie” Movie Soundtrack

Barbie and Barbie the Album Both Due Out July 21

Jun 30, 2023 By Kat Ramkumar Photography by Terrance O'Connor
Bookmark and Share


Charli XCX has just shared the pop anthem “Speed Drive,” which is the fifth single from Barbie the Album, which is the soundtrack to the Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie movie starring Margo Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. The film hits the theaters on July 21 via Warner Bros, with the soundtrack dropping the same day on Atlantic Records. Check out the song below.

Easyfun produced “Speed Drive.” Barbie the Album was produced by Mark Ronson and Gerwig. The soundtrack was produced and overseen by Atlantic Records’ West Coast President, Kevin Weaver.

This song follows other singles from the soundtrack already released: Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s cover of “Barbie World,” PinkPantheress’ “Angel,” KAROL G’s “WATATI” (featuring Aldo Ranks), and Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night.”

Check out our 2014 interview with Charli XCX on the making of her album True Romance.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #71

Apr 05, 2023 Issue #71 - Weyes Blood and Black Belt Eagle Scout

Most Recent