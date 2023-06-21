News

Charly Bliss Share Music Video for New Song “You Don’t Even Know Me Anymore” First New Music Since 2019

New York indie pop group, Charly Bliss, reenter the music scene after a four year hiatus with a music video for their latest single, “You Don’t Even Know Me Anymore.” The song is out now on Lucky Number and follows their 2019 album, Young Enough, and 2019 EP, Supermoon. They are also set to perform in Chicago on August 24 at The Salt Shed with Beach Bunny and The Beths. Watch the video below.

Charly Bliss is Eva Hendricks, Sam Hendricks, Spencer Fox, and Dan Shure. This track was produced by Hippo Campus’ Jake Luppen and Caleb Wright.

Of the song, frontwoman Eva Hendricks says in a press release: “I moved to Australia and felt a million miles away from who I had been in New York. Like I had been reborn happy, carefree, and slightly less pale. I was convinced that I had totally bypassed the ‘wherever you go, there you are’ thing. Lexapro also helped. I think this song is a farewell to how sad and tortured I felt during the Young Enough album cycle. It’s like the ‘fuck it!’ that you earn after burning your entire life down and starting over. Sam [Hendricks] sent me the track and it felt exactly as joyous and silly and giddy as I felt inside. It came together quickly and set the tone for a new CB era.”

