News

All





Charly Bliss Share Video for New Song “I Need a New Boyfriend” and Launch Dating Site New Single Out Now via Lucky Number

Photography by Dan Bassini



Charly Bliss have shared a new song, “I Need a New Boyfriend,” via an amusing music video. They have also launched a dating site of sorts so that their fans can find a new boyfriend (or girlfriend). Go to Bliss-Finder.com to meet the Charly Bliss fan of your dreams. “I Need a New Boyfriend” is out now via Lucky Number. The band’s Dan Shure directed the song’s video. Watch it below.

“I think the best breakup songs are celebratory. Thankfully, decades of dating the wrong people has prepared me to write the emo, palm-muted breakup song of my dreams,” explains Charly Bliss singer Eva Hendricks in a press release. “I was in Australia when Dan had the idea for this video, so we had to create a fictional Bliss Bar where we could all be together for Speed Dating Night. I bought the entire clay aisle of our local craft store and had a lot of fun creating a miniature version of the set that we could all be green screened into. Dan is the world’s best director and editor and did an incredible job pulling everything together. Please contact CB Worldwide if you believe you may be entitled to a new boyfriend.”

Charly Bliss also features Sam Hendricks and Spencer Fo.

In June they released another new song, “You Don’t Even Know Me Anymore.”

The new songs follows their 2019 album, Young Enough, and 2019 EP, Supermoon.

Young Enough was picked as our Album of the Week.

Check out our review of their Supermoon EP.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.