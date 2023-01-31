Cheekface Share New Song “The Fringe”
On Tour This Spring
Jan 31, 2023
Photography by Brittany Rose Queen
Los Angeles-based indie rock trio Cheekface have shared a new song, “The Fringe.” It was shared via a lyric video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.
In a press release, singer/guitarist Greg Katz says the song was born out of a discussion with bassist Mandy Tannen.
“Even if you don’t think you’re knowingly capitulating to the demands of later capitalism, success in your career or field kind of feels like selling out,” Katz says. “Like, work, or art, or whatever feels somehow more authentic, or just better, if other people don’t like it, or if you’re failing. And maybe it feels like a badge of honor to just reject success altogether, and because of that, there’s maybe an impulse to self-sabotage, like, to do things on purpose that you know will not succeed. Also, this song has a nice guitar solo in my opinion, although I am biased, because I played it.”
Cheekface’s most recent album was 2022’s Too Much to Ask. It included the songs “Pledge Drive” and “We Need a Bigger Dumpster.”
Cheekface Tour Dates:
March 12th 2023 - Tucson, AZ @ Groundworks
March 20th 2023 - Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
March 21st 2023 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle - Backroom
March 22nd 2023 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
March 24th 2023 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
March 25th 2023 - Washington DC @ Comet Ping Pong
March 26th 2023 - Philly, PA @ Ukie Club
March 29th 2023 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
March 31st 2023 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB
April 1st 2023 - Toronto, ON @ The Monarch Tavern
April 2nd 2023 - Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary Detroit
April 4th 2023 - Columbus, OH @Ace of Cups
April 5th 2023 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi
April 6th 2023 - St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room
April 8th 2023 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
