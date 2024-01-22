Cheekface Surprise Release New Album, Share Video for New Song “Life in a Bag”
Stream It’s Sorted Here
Jan 22, 2024
Photography by Pooneh Ghana
Los Angeles-based indie rock trio Cheekface have surprise-released a new album, It’s Sorted, and also shared an amusing video for the album’s new single, “Life in a Bag,” which is the band’s first official music video. David Combs and Ben Epstein directed the video, which features the band frustrated at a silent disco. Stream the album below, where you can also watch the “Life in a Bag” video. Also below is the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.
Cheekface is vocalist/guitarist Greg Katz, bassist Amanda Tannen (formerly of stellastarr*), and drummer Mark “Echo” Edwards. It’s Sorted includes “The Fringe,” a new song we posted last year that was one of our Songs of the Week.
Katz had this to say about It’s Sorted in a press release: “We’ve been accused of being a singles band, and I wouldn’t necessarily disagree. But we made It’s Sorted as an album for album’s sake, united by a theme.”
“Above all, it asks one main question, which is: am I a unique creative person forced to live on a capitalist hamster wheel where I have to pretend I’m a respectable worker bee? Or am I actually an utterly uncool and revolting weirdo who is barely concealing that fact under an ill-fitting veneer of normalcy I wear in a vain attempt to fit into this collapsing empire?”
Cheekface’s last album was 2022’s Too Much to Ask. It included the songs “Pledge Drive” and “We Need a Bigger Dumpster.”
Fun fact: I went to elementary school with Amanda Tannen, back when I lived in New Jersey for four years. We reconnected as adults when we were doing an article on stellastarr* and realized we were in fourth grade together.
It’s Sorted Tracklist:
1. The Fringe
2. Popular 2
3. I Am Continuing to Do My Thing
4. Grad School
5. Life in a Bag
6. Trophy Hunting at the Zoo
7. There Were Changes in the Hardcore Scene
8. Largest Muscle
9. Don’t Stop Believing
10. Plastic
Cheekface Tour Dates: U.K.:
23 March - Bristol @ Ritual Union Festival
24 March - Brighton @ CHALK
26 March - London @ Village Underground
27 March - Birmingham @ Hare & Hounds
28 March - Leeds @ Brudenell Social Club
29 March - Manchester @ Manchester Punk Festival
31 March - Glasgow @ Stereo
North America:
April 17 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s Starlet Room
April 20 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
April 21 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s
April 22 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
April 24 - Boise, ID @ Shrine Basement
April 26 - Denver, CO @ Marquis
April 28 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
April 29 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
April 30 - Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
May 2 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry
May 3 - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
May 4 - Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s
May 5 - Detroit, MI @ El Club
May 7 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
May 9 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
May 10 - Brookly, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
May 11 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
May 15 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis
May 16 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
May 17 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
May 18 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade Purgatory
May 19 - Orlando, FL @ The Social
May 21 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Upstairs
May 22 - Austin, TX @ Parish
May 23 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
May 25 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge
May 26 - San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room at House of Blues
May 29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
