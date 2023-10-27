Chelsea Wolfe Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Whispers in the Echo Chamber”
She Reaches Out to She Reaches Out to She Due Out February 9, 2024 via Loma Vista
Oct 24, 2023
Photography by Ebru Yildiz
Chelsea Wolfe has announced a new album, She Reaches Out to She Reaches Out to She, and shared a new song from it, “Whispers in the Echo Chamber,” via a music video. She Reaches Out to She Reaches Out to She is due out February 9, 2024 on Loma Vista. George Gallardo Kattah directed the “Whispers in the Echo Chamber” video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as Wolfe’s upcoming tour dates.
The “Whispers in the Echo Chamber” video was filmed in Colombia. Wolfe had this to say about it in a press release: “This video feels like a love story between myself and my sleep paralysis entity, who, for the sake of this video, represents a calm inner voice cutting through mental chatter and anxiety to help guide me towards a more authentic path. From the inward to the outward, this entity shows me the expansiveness of new possibilities, if only I’ll take the first difficult steps.”
She Reaches Out to She Reaches Out to She includes “Dusk,” a new song Wolfe shared in September.
For the album Wolfe worked on songs with her regular collaborators—multi-instrumentalist Ben Chisholm, drummer Jess Gowrie, and guitarist Bryan Tulao—and then producer Dave Andrew Sitek got involved in early 2022. Shawn Everett mixed the album, which was mastered by engineer Heba Kadry.
Of the album, Wolfe says: “It’s a record about the past self reaching out to the present self reaching out to the future self to summon change, growth, and guidance. It’s a story of freeing yourself from situations and patterns that are holding you back in order to become self-empowered. It’s an invitation to step into your authenticity.”
Wolfe’s most recent solo studio album, Birth of Violence, was released in 2019. In 2022 she worked on the soundtrack for the A24 film X.
In 2021, Wolfe shared a new song inspired by Wonder Woman, the fittingly titled “Diana” (which is the superhero’s birthname). It was taken from Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack, which is a soundtrack to the DC Comics series Dark Nights: Death Metal, and came out via Loma Vista. Wolfe also voiced Wonder Woman in some online animated shorts connected to the soundtrack. “Diana” was one of our Songs of the Week.
She Reaches Out to She Reaches Out to She Tracklist:
1. Whispers in the Echo Chamber
2. House of Self-Undoing
3. Everything Turns Blue
4. Tunnel Lights
5. The Liminal
6. Eyes Like Nightshade
7. Salt
8. Unseen World
9. Place in the Sun
10. Dusk
Chelsea Wolfe Tour Dates: Tue. Feb. 27 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
Wed. Feb. 28 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
Fri. March 1 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
Sat. March 2 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory
Sun. March 3 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
Tue. March 5 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East
Wed. March 6 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
Fri. March 8 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
Sat. March 9 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
Sun. March 10 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
Tue. March 12 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
Wed. March 13 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
Fri. March 15 - Boston, MA @ Royale
Sat. March 16 - Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
Sun. March 17 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
Tue. March 19 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
Wed. March 20 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Varsity Theatre
Fri. March 22 - Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre
Sat. March 23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
Mon. March 25 - Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theater
Tue. March 26 - Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theater
Wed. March 27 - Portland, OR @ The Roseland Ballroom
Fri. March 29 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
Sat. March 30 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
Thu. April 18 - Tilburg, NL @ Roadburn Festival
Sun. April 21 - London, UK @ Heaven
