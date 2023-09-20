Chelsea Wolfe Shares New Song “Dusk” and Announces 2024 Tour Dates
She Has Also Signed to Loma Vista Recordings
Sep 20, 2023
Photography by Ebru Yildiz
Chelsea Wolfe has shared a new song, “Dusk,” and announced some new 2024 tour dates. The singer has also announced that she’s signed a new deal with Loma Vista Recordings. Check out “Dusk” and the tour dates below.
Wolfe had this to say about “Dusk” in a press release: “The friends or lovers have gone through hell and back but are still and always united in the end by love, like pottery gone through the fire, broken and pieced back together.”
David Andrew Sitek of TV on the Radio produced “Dusk,” which was mixed by Shawn Everett (Slowdive, SZA, The War On Drugs), recorded by Derek Coburn at Federal Prism Studios, and mastered by Heba Kadry. Wolfe’s backing band on the song is Ben Chisholm (synth), Jess Gowrie (drums), and Bryan Tulao (lead guitar).
Wolfe’s most recent solo studio album, Birth of Violence, was released in 2019. In 2022 she worked on the soundtrack for the A24 film X.
In 2021, Wolfe shared a new song inspired by Wonder Woman, the fittingly titled “Diana” (which is the superhero’s birthname). It was taken from Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack, which is a soundtrack to the DC Comics series Dark Nights: Death Metal, and came out via Loma Vista. Wolfe also voiced Wonder Woman in some online animated shorts connected to the soundtrack. “Diana” was one of our Songs of the Week.
Chelsea Wolfe Tour Dates:
Tue. Feb. 27 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
Wed. Feb. 28 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
Fri. March 1 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
Sat. March 2 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory
Sun. March 3 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
Tue. March 5 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East
Wed. March 6 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
Fri. March 8 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
Sat. March 9 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
Sun. March 10 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
Tue. March 12 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
Wed. March 13 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
Fri. March 15 - Boston, MA @ Royale
Sat. March 16 - Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
Sun. March 17 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
Tue. March 19 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
Wed. March 20 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Varsity Theatre
Fri. March 22 - Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre
Sat. March 23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
Mon. March 25 - Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theater
Tue. March 26 - Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theater
Wed. March 27 - Portland, OR @ The Roseland Ballroom
Fri. March 29 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
Sat. March 30 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
