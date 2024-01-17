News

Chelsea Wolfe Shares New Song “Everything Turns Blue” She Reaches Out to She Reaches Out to She Due Out February 9 via Loma Vista

Photography by Ebru Yildiz



Chelsea Wolfe is releasing a new album, She Reaches Out to She Reaches Out to She, on February 9 on Loma Vista. Now she has shared its fourth single, “Everything Turns Blue.” Listen below, followed by Wolfe’s upcoming tour dates.

In a press release, Wolfe says the new song is about “finding yourself again after a long era of being part of something toxic. Making a split with someone after 10 years, 20 years, 30 years—there’s going to be some high highs and low lows as you begin to process it all.” It’s a leap into the unknown.”

She Reaches Out to She Reaches Out to She includes “Dusk,” a new song Wolfe shared in September. When the album was announced, she shared its second single, “Whispers in the Echo Chamber,” via a music video (it was one of our Songs of the Week). Then she shared its third single, “Tunnel Lights,” via a music video.

For the album Wolfe worked on songs with her regular collaborators—multi-instrumentalist Ben Chisholm, drummer Jess Gowrie, and guitarist Bryan Tulao—and then producer Dave Andrew Sitek got involved in early 2022. Shawn Everett mixed the album, which was mastered by engineer Heba Kadry.

Of the album, Wolfe said in a previous press release: “It’s a record about the past self reaching out to the present self reaching out to the future self to summon change, growth, and guidance. It’s a story of freeing yourself from situations and patterns that are holding you back in order to become self-empowered. It’s an invitation to step into your authenticity.”

Wolfe’s most recent solo studio album, Birth of Violence, was released in 2019. In 2022 she worked on the soundtrack for the A24 film X.

In 2021, Wolfe shared a new song inspired by Wonder Woman, the fittingly titled “Diana” (which is the superhero’s birthname). It was taken from Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack, which is a soundtrack to the DC Comics series Dark Nights: Death Metal, and came out via Loma Vista. Wolfe also voiced Wonder Woman in some online animated shorts connected to the soundtrack. “Diana” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Chelsea Wolfe Tour Dates:

Tue. Feb. 27 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

Wed. Feb. 28 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Fri. March 1 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

Sat. March 2 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory

Sun. March 3 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Tue. March 5 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East

Wed. March 6 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

Fri. March 8 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

Sat. March 9 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

Sun. March 10 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

Tue. March 12 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

Wed. March 13 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Fri. March 15 - Boston, MA @ Royale

Sat. March 16 - Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

Sun. March 17 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

Tue. March 19 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

Wed. March 20 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Varsity Theatre

Fri. March 22 - Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre

Sat. March 23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

Mon. March 25 - Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theater

Tue. March 26 - Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theater

Wed. March 27 - Portland, OR @ The Roseland Ballroom

Fri. March 29 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Sat. March 30 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

Thu. April 18 - Tilburg, NL @ Roadburn Festival

Sun. April 21 - London, UK @ Heaven

Wed. May 29 - Villeurbanne, FR @ Transbordeur

Thu. May 30 - Biarritz, FR @ Atabal

Fri. May 31 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

Sat. June 1 - Dudingen, CH @ Kilbi Festival

Sun. June 2 - Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby

Tue. June 4 - Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre

Thu. June 6 - Koln, DE @ Die Kantine

Fri. June 7 - Berlin, DE @ Astra

Sat. June 8 - Gdansk, PL @ Mystic Festival

Mon. June 10 - Vilnius, LV @ Kablys

Tue. June 11 - Riga, LT @ Tu Jau Zini Kur

Wed. June 12 - Tallinn, EE @ Paavli Kultuurivabrik

Thu. June 13 - Helsinki, FIN @ Sideways Festival

Sat. June 15 - Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan

Sun. June 16 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

Mon. June 17 - Bergen, NO @ Rokeriet

Tue. June 18 - Stavanger, NO @ Folken

Thu. June 20 - Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

Fri. June 21 - Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell

Sat. June 22 - Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan

Sun. June 23 - Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory

Tue. June 25 - Vienna, AT @ Arena

Wed. June 26 - Munich, DE @ Technikum

Thu. June 27 - Brussels, BE @ AB Ballroom

Sat. June 29 - Clisson, FR @ Hellfest

