Chelsea Wolfe Shares New Song “Everything Turns Blue”
She Reaches Out to She Reaches Out to She Due Out February 9 via Loma Vista
Jan 17, 2024
Photography by Ebru Yildiz
Chelsea Wolfe is releasing a new album, She Reaches Out to She Reaches Out to She, on February 9 on Loma Vista. Now she has shared its fourth single, “Everything Turns Blue.” Listen below, followed by Wolfe’s upcoming tour dates.
In a press release, Wolfe says the new song is about “finding yourself again after a long era of being part of something toxic. Making a split with someone after 10 years, 20 years, 30 years—there’s going to be some high highs and low lows as you begin to process it all.” It’s a leap into the unknown.”
She Reaches Out to She Reaches Out to She includes “Dusk,” a new song Wolfe shared in September. When the album was announced, she shared its second single, “Whispers in the Echo Chamber,” via a music video (it was one of our Songs of the Week). Then she shared its third single, “Tunnel Lights,” via a music video.
For the album Wolfe worked on songs with her regular collaborators—multi-instrumentalist Ben Chisholm, drummer Jess Gowrie, and guitarist Bryan Tulao—and then producer Dave Andrew Sitek got involved in early 2022. Shawn Everett mixed the album, which was mastered by engineer Heba Kadry.
Of the album, Wolfe said in a previous press release: “It’s a record about the past self reaching out to the present self reaching out to the future self to summon change, growth, and guidance. It’s a story of freeing yourself from situations and patterns that are holding you back in order to become self-empowered. It’s an invitation to step into your authenticity.”
Wolfe’s most recent solo studio album, Birth of Violence, was released in 2019. In 2022 she worked on the soundtrack for the A24 film X.
In 2021, Wolfe shared a new song inspired by Wonder Woman, the fittingly titled “Diana” (which is the superhero’s birthname). It was taken from Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack, which is a soundtrack to the DC Comics series Dark Nights: Death Metal, and came out via Loma Vista. Wolfe also voiced Wonder Woman in some online animated shorts connected to the soundtrack. “Diana” was one of our Songs of the Week.
Chelsea Wolfe Tour Dates:
Tue. Feb. 27 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
Wed. Feb. 28 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
Fri. March 1 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
Sat. March 2 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory
Sun. March 3 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
Tue. March 5 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East
Wed. March 6 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
Fri. March 8 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
Sat. March 9 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
Sun. March 10 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
Tue. March 12 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
Wed. March 13 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
Fri. March 15 - Boston, MA @ Royale
Sat. March 16 - Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
Sun. March 17 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
Tue. March 19 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
Wed. March 20 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Varsity Theatre
Fri. March 22 - Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre
Sat. March 23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
Mon. March 25 - Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theater
Tue. March 26 - Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theater
Wed. March 27 - Portland, OR @ The Roseland Ballroom
Fri. March 29 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
Sat. March 30 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
Thu. April 18 - Tilburg, NL @ Roadburn Festival
Sun. April 21 - London, UK @ Heaven
Wed. May 29 - Villeurbanne, FR @ Transbordeur
Thu. May 30 - Biarritz, FR @ Atabal
Fri. May 31 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
Sat. June 1 - Dudingen, CH @ Kilbi Festival
Sun. June 2 - Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby
Tue. June 4 - Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre
Thu. June 6 - Koln, DE @ Die Kantine
Fri. June 7 - Berlin, DE @ Astra
Sat. June 8 - Gdansk, PL @ Mystic Festival
Mon. June 10 - Vilnius, LV @ Kablys
Tue. June 11 - Riga, LT @ Tu Jau Zini Kur
Wed. June 12 - Tallinn, EE @ Paavli Kultuurivabrik
Thu. June 13 - Helsinki, FIN @ Sideways Festival
Sat. June 15 - Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan
Sun. June 16 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
Mon. June 17 - Bergen, NO @ Rokeriet
Tue. June 18 - Stavanger, NO @ Folken
Thu. June 20 - Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
Fri. June 21 - Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell
Sat. June 22 - Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan
Sun. June 23 - Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory
Tue. June 25 - Vienna, AT @ Arena
Wed. June 26 - Munich, DE @ Technikum
Thu. June 27 - Brussels, BE @ AB Ballroom
Sat. June 29 - Clisson, FR @ Hellfest
