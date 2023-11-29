News

Chelsea Wolfe Shares Video for New Song “Tunnel Lights” She Reaches Out to She Reaches Out to She Due Out February 9, 2024 via Loma Vista

Photography by Ebru Yildiz



Chelsea Wolfe is releasing a new album, She Reaches Out to She Reaches Out to She, on February 9, 2024 on Loma Vista. Now she has shared its third single, “Tunnel Lights,” via a music video. George Gallardo Kattah directed the video. Watch it below, followed by Wolfe’s upcoming tour dates.

Wolfe had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Tunnel Lights’ is about actually living instead of just ‘getting by.’ It’s about waking up to the fact that you’ve been languishing in the dark and it’s time to start taking steps towards the lights that’ll guide you out of the tunnel-cave.”

The video was filmed in Colombia. Wolfe had this to say about it: “The ‘Tunnel Lights’ video is a contemplative wander through possibility, grief, and wonder, represented by the carrying of a mysterious egg through the mystical landscapes of the Colombian páramo, inspired by the energy and flora of the mountains themselves. Starling murmurations act as both guide and coven as emotions become unfrozen.”

Gallardo Kattah adds: “‘Tunnel Lights’ is a love letter to my country and my team. Being able to pull off something like this in this ecosystem required for many things to line up, both by chance and by hard work. In very simple terms, the video is a portrait of Chelsea looking and reaching out to herself.”

She Reaches Out to She Reaches Out to She includes “Dusk,” a new song Wolfe shared in September. When the album was announced, she shared its second single, “Whispers in the Echo Chamber,” via a music video (it was one of our Songs of the Week).

For the album Wolfe worked on songs with her regular collaborators—multi-instrumentalist Ben Chisholm, drummer Jess Gowrie, and guitarist Bryan Tulao—and then producer Dave Andrew Sitek got involved in early 2022. Shawn Everett mixed the album, which was mastered by engineer Heba Kadry.

Of the album, Wolfe says: “It’s a record about the past self reaching out to the present self reaching out to the future self to summon change, growth, and guidance. It’s a story of freeing yourself from situations and patterns that are holding you back in order to become self-empowered. It’s an invitation to step into your authenticity.”

Wolfe’s most recent solo studio album, Birth of Violence, was released in 2019. In 2022 she worked on the soundtrack for the A24 film X.

In 2021, Wolfe shared a new song inspired by Wonder Woman, the fittingly titled “Diana” (which is the superhero’s birthname). It was taken from Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack, which is a soundtrack to the DC Comics series Dark Nights: Death Metal, and came out via Loma Vista. Wolfe also voiced Wonder Woman in some online animated shorts connected to the soundtrack. “Diana” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Chelsea Wolfe Tour Dates:

Tue. Feb. 27 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

Wed. Feb. 28 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Fri. March 1 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

Sat. March 2 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory

Sun. March 3 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Tue. March 5 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East

Wed. March 6 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

Fri. March 8 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

Sat. March 9 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

Sun. March 10 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

Tue. March 12 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

Wed. March 13 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Fri. March 15 - Boston, MA @ Royale

Sat. March 16 - Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

Sun. March 17 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

Tue. March 19 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

Wed. March 20 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Varsity Theatre

Fri. March 22 - Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre

Sat. March 23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

Mon. March 25 - Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theater

Tue. March 26 - Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theater

Wed. March 27 - Portland, OR @ The Roseland Ballroom

Fri. March 29 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Sat. March 30 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

Thu. April 18 - Tilburg, NL @ Roadburn Festival

Sun. April 21 - London, UK @ Heaven

