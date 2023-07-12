News

Cherry Glazerr Announces New Album, Shares New Song “Soft Like a Flower” I Don’t Want You Anymore Due Out September 29 via Secretly Canadian

Photography by Maddy Rotman



Cherry Glazerr (aka Clementine Creevy) has announced the release of her new album, I Don’t Want You Anymore, and shared its first song, “Soft Like a Flower.” This LP, which was co-produced with Yves Rothman (Yves Tumor, Blondshell, Amaarae) is due out September 29 via Secretly Canadian. Below, listen to the song followed by the I Don’t Want You Anymore tracklist and cover artwork.



I Don’t Want You Anymore is a personal self reflection of growth surrounding Creevy. The collaboration with Rothman began with a cover of Metallica’s “My Friend of Misery” and grew into this record. “The songs on this one are songs I’ve dreamed of making,” Creevy says in a press release.



In “Soft Like a Flower,” she sings about a consuming obsession which is evident in the lyrics, “I’m high on your something/I like you killing me.” Of the song, Creevy says: “It’s a real ‘losing your fucking shit’ kind’ve vibe. I wanted this album to be just heart and soul. Completely exposed. It’s also a little bit about loving the anguish and toxicity that comes with being ruined by another person. Letting go and submitting to them but then catching yourself becoming too much like them.”



After years of being on the road, the pandemic offered a sense of solace for Creevy, where she was about to take a step back to really think about her life. “I guess I’m coming to terms with a lot of my bullshit,” she says. “When you’re always leaving, you don’t have a great sense of where your relationships stand, romantic or otherwise. You’re not thinking about the work that goes into maintaining them.”



It’s been four years since a Cherry Glazerr album, but the band shared their single “Soft Drink” in 2021.





I Don’t Want You Anymore Tracklist:

1. Addicted to Your Love

2. Bad Habit

3. Ready For You

4. Touch You With My Chaos

5. Soft Like a Flower

6. Sugar

7. Golden

8. Wild Times

9. Eat You Like a Pill

10. Shattered

11. I Don’t Want You Anymore

