News

All





Cherry Glazerr Shares Video for New Song “Ready For You” I Don’t Want You Anymore Due Out September 29 via Secretly Canadian

Photography by Maddy Rotman



Cherry Glazerr (aka Clementine Creevy) is releasing a new album, I Don’t Want You Anymore, on September 29 via Secretly Canadian. Now she has shared its second single, “Ready For You,” via a music video. Sarah Ritter directed the video. Watch it below.

Creevy had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Ready For You’ is about being so ashamed of yourself that you can’t look people in the eye, and it’s also about pushing people away because of being scared of hurting them with your own bullshit. Sometimes I feel scared about infecting people with my own troubles, and I just want to hide because then I can save them from myself. This song helps me move through it and confront those feelings of inadequacy, I hope it does that for other people too.”

Previously Cherry Glazerr shared the album’s first single, “Soft Like a Flower.”

Yves Rothman (Yves Tumor, Blondshell, Amaarae) co-produced I Don’t Want You Anymore. The collaboration with Rothman began with a cover of Metallica’s “My Friend of Misery” and grew into this record. “The songs on this one are songs I’ve dreamed of making,” Creevy said in a previous press release.

After years of being on the road, the pandemic offered a sense of solace for Creevy, where she was about to take a step back to really think about her life. “I guess I’m coming to terms with a lot of my bullshit,” she said. “When you’re always leaving, you don’t have a great sense of where your relationships stand, romantic or otherwise. You’re not thinking about the work that goes into maintaining them.”

It’s been four years since a Cherry Glazerr album, but the band shared their single “Soft Drink” in 2021.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.