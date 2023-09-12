News

All





Cherry Glazerr Shares Video for New Song “Sugar” I Don’t Want You Anymore Due Out September 29 via Secretly Canadian

Photography by Maddy Rotman



Cherry Glazerr (aka Clementine Creevy) is releasing a new album, I Don’t Want You Anymore, on September 29 via Secretly Canadian. Now she has shared its third single, “Sugar,” via a music video. Gabe Ross-Reich directed the video. Watch it below.

Creevy had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Sugar’ is one of my favorite songs on the album. I actually started it with Jonny Pierce from The Drums and he had that sick bassline. We then built everything around it, and he had this idea to do a big ‘I’M YOUR SUGAAAR’ towards the end of the song which gives it this fun kinda dancy lift.”

Of the video, Creevy says: “I always imagined a nighttime gritty kind of visual for this song, so Sami [Perez, bassist] and I shot the video with our genius friend Gabe Ross, and he got Emily [Whittemore] to strip for it and Chad [Damiani] to do his beautiful dancing—ultimately we created this funny kind of bizzaro nighttime video, which I think fits the song perfectly. It’s about feeling used by someone else and you know it’s wrong, but you feel like you can be their little bit of sweetness and that feels kinda good in a twisted way.”

Previously Cherry Glazerr shared the album’s first single, “Soft Like a Flower.” Then she shared its second single, “Ready For You,” via a music video. “Ready For You” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Yves Rothman (Yves Tumor, Blondshell, Amaarae) co-produced I Don’t Want You Anymore. The collaboration with Rothman began with a cover of Metallica’s “My Friend of Misery” and grew into this record. “The songs on this one are songs I’ve dreamed of making,” Creevy said in a previous press release.

After years of being on the road, the pandemic offered a sense of solace for Creevy, where she was about to take a step back to really think about her life. “I guess I’m coming to terms with a lot of my bullshit,” she said. “When you’re always leaving, you don’t have a great sense of where your relationships stand, romantic or otherwise. You’re not thinking about the work that goes into maintaining them.”

It’s been four years since a Cherry Glazerr album, but the band shared their single “Soft Drink” in 2021.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.