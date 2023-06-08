 Chris Farren Shares Video For New Song “Bluish” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, June 8th, 2023  
Chris Farren Shares Video For New Song “Bluish”

LP Doom Singer Due Out August 4 via Polyvinyl

Jun 08, 2023 By Kat Ramkumar Photography by Kat Nijmeddin
Floridian singer/songwriter Chris Farren has recently shared a music video for his new song “Bluish” off of his upcoming album, Doom Singer. The album, which was produced by Jay Som, is due out August 4 via Polyvinyl. Farren has also announced fall North American and U.K tour dates. Watch the video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as his upcoming tour dates.

Farren crafted “Bluish” when he felt co-dependent in his marriage, bogged down with worries that he was too much to manage and that his neuroses might disrupt a delicate domestic balance. “I’m constantly processing the way I feel about things, and I didn’t want any of these songs to sound sure of themselves, or to communicate any clear message,” he says in a press release.

When explaining the music video, Farren says: “For this video I stood in front of a green screen while my wife blasted me with a leaf blower for five minutes. I was inspired by a short animated film I saw on the Criterion Channel (I’m smart) called Asparagus by an amazing visual artist named Suzan Pitt.”

The making of Doom Singer was a more collaborative process for Farren compared to his previous solo releases. Working with multi-instrumentalist and producer Jay Som, drummer Frankie Impastato, and Jeffrey Rosenstock on the occasional bass and saxophone, Farren’s music turns more cathartic and lively. “Looking back on those records… I have no good memories of making them,” Farren says of his previous solo output. “It’s always been a lonely, doubt-ridden process.” Now, Farren describes his ragtag group of instrumentalists as a “‘60s-tinged girl group vibe.”

Doom Singer is about the uncertain. Citing movies such as Tár and I’m Thinking of Ending Things, Farren attributes his songwriting to a sense of “optimistic nihilism.” In life, things aren’t usually handed to you—Farren has a lot of truth to speak on that.

Farren’s last album he released was 2022’s Death Don’t Wait (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack).

Check out our interview with Jay Som on her debut album Everybody Works.

Doom Singer Tracklist:

1. Bluish
2. All We Ever
3. Get Over U
4. Only U
5. Doom Singer
6. Screensaver
7. First Place
8. My Beauty
9. Cosmic Leash
10. Statue Song

Chris Farren Tour Dates:

08/29 - Bristol, UK @ Exchange
08/30 - Manchester, UK @ Yes Pink Room
08/31 - Glasgow, UK @ Hug & Pint
09/01 - Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book Club
09/02 - London, UK @ The Lexington
09/03 - Newport, UK @ Le Pub
09/04 - Oxford, UK @ Port Mahon
09/05 - Brighton, UK @ Hope & Ruin
09/09 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere: Zone One #
09/10 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA #
09/11 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd #
09/12 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle - Back Room #
09/13 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Purgatory #
09/15 - Orlando, FL @ Wills Pub #
09/16 - Tampa, FL @ Hooch and Hive #
09/19 - Austin, TX @ The Ballroom #
09/20 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada #
09/22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar #
09/23 - San Diego, CA @ HOB Voodoo Room #
09/25 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Cid (late show) $
09/27 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill $
09/29 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios $
09/30 - Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project $
10/02 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court $
10/04 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall $
10/06 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry $
10/07 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen %
10/08 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups %
10/10 - Hamtramck, MI @ Sanctuary %
10/11 - Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s %
10/12 - Toronto, ON @ The Monarch %
10/15 - Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom %

# w/ Diners
$ w/ GUPPY
% w/ Mo Trope

