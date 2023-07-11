News

Chris Farren Shares Video For New Song “First Place” (Feat. Jeff Rosenstock) Jay Som-produced LP Doom Singer Due Out August 4 via Polyvinyl

Photography by Kat Nijmeddin



Floridian singer/songwriter Chris Farren has shared a music video for his new song “First Place,” which features Jeff Rosenstock on saxophone. This is the latest track that he’s shared form his upcoming album Doom Singer, which was produced by Jay Som and is due out August 4 via Polyvinyl. Farren also has a North American headline tour coming up in the fall. Watch the video for “First Place” below, followed by the upcoming tour dates.



Of “First Place,” Farren says in a press release: “‘First Place’ used to be very different and I hated it, but Melina (Jay Som) said it was too good to not put on the record, so I figured out everything I hated about it (the old lyrics, mostly) and we changed it to the beautiful single you hear today. My friend Jeff Rosenstock plays saxophone on it.”



The video for the song was directed by Mitra Jouhari (Big Mouth). Of the video she says: “Chris went full method. It was really scary at first but ultimately so inspiring to see him dive so deep into his character (a singer named Chris Farren).”



Farren previously shared his songs “Cosmic Leash,” and “Bluish” which are featured on Doom Singer. “Bluish” was also featured on our Songs of the Week.

Chris Farren Tour Dates:

08/29 - Bristol, UK @ Exchange

08/30 - Manchester, UK @ Yes Pink Room

08/31 - Glasgow, UK @ Hug & Pint

09/01 - Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book Club

09/02 - London, UK @ The Lexington

09/03 - Newport, UK @ Le Pub

09/04 - Oxford, UK @ Port Mahon

09/05 - Brighton, UK @ Hope & Ruin

09/09 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere - Zone One #

09/10 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore &

09/11 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd #

09/12 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle - Back Room #

09/13 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Purgatory #

09/15 - Orlando, FL @ Wills Pub #

09/16 - Tampa, FL @ Hooch and Hive #

09/19 - Austin, TX @ The Ballroom #

09/20 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada #

09/22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar #

09/23 - San Diego, CA @ HOB Voodoo Room #

09/25 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Cid (late show) $

09/27 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill $

09/29 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios $

09/30 - Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project $

10/02 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court $

10/04 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall $

10/06 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry $

10/07 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen %

10/08 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups %

10/10 - Hamtramck, MI @ Sanctuary %

10/11 - Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s %

10/12 - Toronto, ON @ The Monarch %

10/15 - Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom %



# w/ Diners

& w/ Jeff Rosenstock, Diners, Sidney Gish, Gladie

$ w/ GUPPY

% w/ Mo Troper



