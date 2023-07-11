 Chris Farren Shares Video For New Song “First Place” (Feat. Jeff Rosenstock) | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, July 11th, 2023  
Chris Farren Shares Video For New Song “First Place” (Feat. Jeff Rosenstock)

Jay Som-produced LP Doom Singer Due Out August 4 via Polyvinyl

Jul 11, 2023 By Kat Ramkumar Photography by Kat Nijmeddin
Floridian singer/songwriter Chris Farren has shared a music video for his new song “First Place,” which features Jeff Rosenstock on saxophone. This is the latest track that he’s shared form his upcoming album Doom Singer, which was produced by Jay Som and is due out August 4 via Polyvinyl. Farren also has a North American headline tour coming up in the fall. Watch the video for “First Place” below, followed by the upcoming tour dates.

Of “First Place,” Farren says in a press release: “‘First Place’ used to be very different and I hated it, but Melina (Jay Som) said it was too good to not put on the record, so I figured out everything I hated about it (the old lyrics, mostly) and we changed it to the beautiful single you hear today. My friend Jeff Rosenstock plays saxophone on it.”

The video for the song was directed by Mitra Jouhari (Big Mouth). Of the video she says: “Chris went full method. It was really scary at first but ultimately so inspiring to see him dive so deep into his character (a singer named Chris Farren).”

Farren previously shared his songs “Cosmic Leash,” and “Bluish” which are featured on Doom Singer. “Bluish” was also featured on our Songs of the Week.

Chris Farren Tour Dates:

08/29 - Bristol, UK @ Exchange
08/30 - Manchester, UK @ Yes Pink Room
08/31 - Glasgow, UK @ Hug & Pint
09/01 - Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book Club
09/02 - London, UK @ The Lexington
09/03 - Newport, UK @ Le Pub
09/04 - Oxford, UK @ Port Mahon
09/05 - Brighton, UK @ Hope & Ruin
09/09 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere - Zone One #
09/10 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore &
09/11 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd #
09/12 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle - Back Room #
09/13 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Purgatory #
09/15 - Orlando, FL @ Wills Pub #
09/16 - Tampa, FL @ Hooch and Hive #
09/19 - Austin, TX @ The Ballroom #
09/20 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada #
09/22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar #
09/23 - San Diego, CA @ HOB Voodoo Room #
09/25 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Cid (late show) $
09/27 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill $
09/29 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios $
09/30 - Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project $
10/02 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court $
10/04 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall $
10/06 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry $
10/07 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen %
10/08 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups %
10/10 - Hamtramck, MI @ Sanctuary %
10/11 - Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s %
10/12 - Toronto, ON @ The Monarch %
10/15 - Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom %

# w/ Diners
& w/ Jeff Rosenstock, Diners, Sidney Gish, Gladie
$ w/ GUPPY
% w/ Mo Troper

