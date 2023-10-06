News

Chris Walla (ex-Death Cab for Cutie) Surprise-Releases New EP of Songs Recorded in 2002 2002 ep Out Now for Bandcamp Friday

Photography by Chris Walla



Chris Walla, the former Death Cab for Cutie founding member/guitarist/producer, has surprise-released a new EP of songs he originally recorded in 2002. It’s fittingly titled 2002 ep and is out now, timed to Bandcamp Friday. Stream it below.

Walla had this to say about the EP on Bandcamp: “Imposter syndrome is a rat gnawing at your wires and when they short circuit your judgment, you do things like, for example, sit on pretty respectable and finished work for, say, twenty or so years. Anyway here’s an EP I made between The Photo Album and Transatlanticism. I am finally proud of it and I hope you enjoy it.”

Walla recorded it at Tiny Telephone in San Francisco and his own The Hall of Justice studio in Seattle. He produced, recorded, and mixed the EP, and played all the instruments except for the drums, which were played by former Death Cab for Cutie drummer Nathan Good.

Tomorrow is the 20th anniversary of the release of Death Cab for Cutie’s Transatlanticism and today we posted our new interview with frontman Ben Gibbard about it (as well as the band’s 2005 album Plans and The Postal Service’s Give Up). Read it here.

Walla left Death Cab for Cutie in 2014 after 17 years with the band. Since leaving the band he has released some solo work, including 2015’s Tape Loops, and has continued to work as a producer, including producing The Window, the acclaimed latest album by Ratboys, released in August of this year.

