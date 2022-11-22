Christine and the Queens Announced as 2023 Meltdown Festival Curator

News

Christine and the Queens has been announced the curator for 2023’s Meltdown Festival in London. The 2023 festival will run from Friday, June 9 to Sunday, June 18.

In a press release, Christine and the Queens states: “What an honor to be picked by the fantastical teams of the Meltdown festival to be a curator this year! It’s a tough thing to be a curator. Art wise, recently, my curating was erratic. Visceral. Sometimes regressive, back to the music I listened to when I was a teenager. A life-savior, music. One song to soothe them all. We expect from art to still save us yet we endanger it so much, everywhere. Thinking it should sell and clatter like jewels. Thinking it should be the catchiest shit in less than ten seconds when truly the birth of an emotion takes years in some people. We want it to heal it all but we deprive it of it’s true strength, which is eternity, a cancellation of human time. Now it’s fast, quick, a lot, and never about eternity. Cause eternity is death, too. It’s a cycle of ashes and birth. Over and over again.

“But I digress. Do I? I will actually pick musicians that have some gut-wrenching quality, and I wish for all of us to stroll around in those ten days being rejuvenated by artistic gestures. Discoveries. The time Meltdown takes is quite exquisite, the abundance feels appropriately generous too. We need this for ourselves, art in the city, art for the citizen, collective catharsis, a wonderful purge of the soul. I hope you’ll enjoy this glorious edition and again, long live poetry that burns and musicians crazy and brave enough to keep going - they are shaping the emotions of the future. Let’s thank them all!”

Christine and the Queens’ forthcoming album, Redcar les adorables étoiles, will be out on November 11 via Because. It features the singles “Je te vois enfin,” “rien dire,” and “le chanson du chevalier.”

Christine and the Queens’ most recent release was the 2020 EP La vita nuova. He released his sophomore album, Chris, back in September 2018 via Because Music.

Read our 2018 interview with Christine and the Queens on Chris.

