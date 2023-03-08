Christine and the Queens Announces New Album, Shares Video For New Song “To be honest”
PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE Due Out June 9 via Because; It Features Madonna on Three Songs
Mar 08, 2023
Photography by Paolo Roversi
Christine and the Queens has announced a new album, PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE, and shared its first single, “To be honest,” via a self-directed music video. PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE features Madonna on three songs and is due out June 9 via Because. Watch the “To be honest” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as Christine and the Queens’ upcoming tour dates.
Christine and the Queens is the project of Héloïse Letissier (who just goes by Chris). PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE follows Redcar les adorables étoiles, which came out last November via Because under the alias Redcar. The last album released simply under the name Christine and the Queens was 2018’s Chris.
Christine and the Queens co-produced the new album with Mike Dean.
Chris had this to say about the album in a press release: “This new record is the second part of an operatic gesture that also encompassed 2022’s Redcar les adorables étoiles. Taking inspiration from the glorious dramaturgy of Tony Kushner’s iconic play, Angels in America, Redcar felt colourful and absurd like Prior sent to his insane dream-space. The follow-up PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE is a key towards heart-opening transformation, a prayer towards the self—the one that breathes through all the loves it is made of. Prior’s real agony in Angels in America is a deep, painful becoming, a shedding of all waters and memories, that then allows angels to immerse deep too, and offer back profound, narrative-altering love—a rest in true love.”
Read our 2018 interview with Christine and the Queens on Chris.
PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE Tracklist:
01. Overture
02. Tears can be so soft
03. Marvin descending
04. A day in the water
05. Full Of Life
06. Angels crying in my bed (feat. Madonna)
07. Track 10
08. Overture (feat. Mike Dean)
09. He’s been shining for ever, your son
10. Flowery days
11. I met an angel (feat. Madonna)
12. True love (feat. 070 Shake)
13. Let me touch you once (feat. 070 Shake)
14. Aimer, puis vivre
15. Shine
16. We have to be friends
17. Lick the light out (feat. Madonna)
18. To be honest
19. I feel like an angel
20. Big eye
Christine and the Queens Tour Dates:
3/25 - Manchester, UK @ 6 Music Festival, Victoria Warehouse
4/13 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
4/16 - Indio, CA @ Coachella
4/18 - San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s
4/19 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
4/23 - Indio, CA @ Coachella
5/19 - São Paulo, Brazil @ C6 Fest, Ibirapuera Park
5/28 - Saint-Brieuc, France @ Art Rock
6/02 - Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Barcelona
6/09 - Madrid, Spain @ Primavera Madrid
6/11 - Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
6/15 - Oslo, NO @ Pipfest
6/9-18 - London, UK @ Meltdown Festival
6/28 - Gdynia, Poland @ Open’er Festival
6/30 - Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
7/02 - Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter Festival
7/06 - Luxembourg @ Neumunstter Abbey
8/05 - Cornbury Park, UK @ Wilderness Festival
