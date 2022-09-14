News

Christine and the Queens Postpones Upcoming Live Shows Due To Injury, Moves Album Release Date Redcar les adorables étoiles Now Out November 11 via Because





Redcar, the new alias of Christine and the Queens, has postponed a string of upcoming shows due to an injury which occured on stage during a performance. He has also pushed back the release date of his forthcoming album, Redcar les adorables étoiles, which will now be out on November 11 via Because.

An upcoming performance in Arles, France has been canceled, with performances at Le Cirque d’Hiver in Paris on September 22 and 23 now being moved to November 9 and 10, respectively. Rescheduled dates for upcoming London shows will be announced.

Previously, Redcar shared the album track “Je te vois enfin.”

Redcar’s most recent release was the 2020 EP La vita nuova. He released his sophomore album, Chris, back in September 2018 via Because Music.

Read our 2018 interview with Redcar on Chris.

