Christine and the Queens Shares New Single “rien dire”
Redcar les adorables étoiles Now Out November 11 via Because
Redcar, the new alias of Christine and the Queens, has shared a new single, “rien dire.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, Redcar les adorables étoiles, which will be out on November 11 via Because. Listen below.
Previously, Redcar shared the album track “Je te vois enfin.”
Redcar’s most recent release was the 2020 EP La vita nuova. He released his sophomore album, Chris, back in September 2018 via Because Music.
Read our 2018 interview with Redcar on Chris.
