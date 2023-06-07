Christine and the Queens Shares New Song “A day in the water” (Plus Live Performance Video)
PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE Due Out This Friday via Because
Jun 07, 2023
Photography by Jasa Muller
Christine and the Queens is releasing a new album, PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE, this Friday via Because. Now the artist has shared the album’s fourth single, “A day in the water,” as well as a live performance video for the song. Listen and watch below, followed by Christine and the Queens’ upcoming tour dates.
Christine and the Queens is the project of Héloïse Letissier (who just goes by Chris).
Chris had this to say about about the new song in a press release: “The song is about that feeling of being deep in the water when you feel the world cannot touch you anymore. It’s behind the glass of your own melancholia but in that deep dive of vulnerability hopefully the light arrives. The light of honesty.”
Previously Chistine and the Queens shared the album’s first single, “To be honest,” via a self-directed music video. Then its second single, “True love” (feat. 070 Shake), was shared. “True Love” was one of our Songs of the Week. “Tears can be so soft” was the album’s third single and shared via a self-directed music video. It was also one of our Songs of the Week.
PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE features Madonna on three songs. It follows Redcar les adorables étoiles, which came out last November via Because under the alias Redcar. The last album released simply under the name Christine and the Queens was 2018’s Chris.
Christine and the Queens co-produced the new album with Mike Dean.
Chris had this to say about the album in a previous press release: “This new record is the second part of an operatic gesture that also encompassed 2022’s Redcar les adorables étoiles. Taking inspiration from the glorious dramaturgy of Tony Kushner’s iconic play, Angels in America, Redcar felt colourful and absurd like Prior sent to his insane dream-space. The follow-up PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE is a key towards heart-opening transformation, a prayer towards the self—the one that breathes through all the loves it is made of. Prior’s real agony in Angels in America is a deep, painful becoming, a shedding of all waters and memories, that then allows angels to immerse deep too, and offer back profound, narrative-altering love—a rest in true love.”
Read our 2018 interview with Christine and the Queens on Chris.
Christine and the Queens Tour Dates:
6/09 - Madrid, Spain @ Primavera Madrid
6/11 - Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
6/17-18 - London, UK @ Meltdown Festival
6/24 - Somerset, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
6/28 - Gdynia, Poland @ Open’er Festival
6/30 - Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
7/02 - Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter Festival
7/05 - Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival
7/06 - Luxembourg @ Neumünster Abbey
7/08 - Montreal, CA @ Montreal Jazz Festival
7/09 - Montreal, CA @ Montreal Jazz Festival
7/11 - Québec, CA @ Festival d’Été de Québec
8/05 - Cornbury Park, UK @ Wilderness Festival
8/11 - Gothenburg, SWE @ Way Out West
8/13 - Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival
8/18 - Charleville-Mézières, FR @ Cabaret Vert
8/25 - Paris, FR @ Rock en Seine
8/27 - Torino, IT @ Todays Festival
9/6 - Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall
9/7 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
9/8 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
9/10 - Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre
9/12 - Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal
9/13 - Zurich, CH @ Unique Moments Landesmuseum
9/14 - Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
9/16 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
9/17 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
10/17 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
10/18 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
10/21 - New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
10/22 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
10/23 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
10/25 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
10/26 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
11/17 - Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg
11/18 – Seraing, BE @ OM
11/20 - Lyon, FR @ Le Radiant
11/21 - Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini
11/23 - Marseille, FR @ Le Silo
11/25 - Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef
