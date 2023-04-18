News

Christine and the Queens Shares New Song “True love” (Feat. 070 Shake) PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE Due Out June 9 via Because; It Features Madonna on Three Songs

Photography by Jasa Muller



Christine and the Queens is releasing a new album, PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE, on June 9 via Because. Now the artist has shared the album’s second single, “True love,” which features 070 Shake and was performed this past weekend at Coachella. Listen below, followed by Christine and the Queens’ upcoming tour dates.

Previously Chistine and the Queens shared the album’s first single, “To be honest,” via a self-directed music video. PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE features Madonna on three songs.

Christine and the Queens is the project of Héloïse Letissier (who just goes by Chris). PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE follows Redcar les adorables étoiles, which came out last November via Because under the alias Redcar. The last album released simply under the name Christine and the Queens was 2018’s Chris.

Christine and the Queens co-produced the new album with Mike Dean.

Chris had this to say about the album in a previous press release: “This new record is the second part of an operatic gesture that also encompassed 2022’s Redcar les adorables étoiles. Taking inspiration from the glorious dramaturgy of Tony Kushner’s iconic play, Angels in America, Redcar felt colorful and absurd like Prior sent to his insane dream-space. The follow-up PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE is a key towards heart-opening transformation, a prayer towards the self—the one that breathes through all the loves it is made of. Prior’s real agony in Angels in America is a deep, painful becoming, a shedding of all waters and memories, that then allows angels to immerse deep too, and offer back profound, narrative-altering love—a rest in true love.”

Read our 2018 interview with Christine and the Queens on Chris.

Christine and the Queens Tour Dates:

4/17 - San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s

4/19 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

4/23 - Indio, CA @ Coachella

5/19 - São Paulo, Brazil @ C6 Fest, Ibirapuera Park

5/28 - Saint-Brieuc, France @ Art Rock

6/02 - Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Barcelona

6/06 - Lyon, FR @ Nuits de Fourvière

6/09 - Madrid, Spain @ Primavera Madrid

6/11 - Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

6/17-18 - London, UK @ Meltdown Festival

6/25 - Somerset, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

6/28 - Gdynia, Poland @ Open’er Festival

6/30 - Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

7/02 - Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter Festival

7/05 - Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival

7/06 - Luxembourg @ Neumünster Abbey

7/11 - Québec, CA @ Festival d’Été de Québec

8/05 - Cornbury Park, UK @ Wilderness Festival

8/13 - Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

8/18 - Charleville-Mézières, FR @ Cabaret Vert

8/25 - Paris, France @ Rock en Seine

8/27 - Torino, IT @ Todays Festival

9/6 - Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall

9/7 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

9/8 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

9/10 - Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre

9/12 - Bruxelles, BE @ Cirque Royal

9/13 - Zurich, CH @ Unique Moments Landesmuseum

9/14 - Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall

9/16 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

11/17 - Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

11/20 - Lyon, FR @ Le Radiant

11/21 - Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini

11/23 - Marseille, FR @ Le Silo

11/25 - Lille, FR @ L’Aeronef

