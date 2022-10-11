Christine and the Queens Shares Video For New Single “le chanson du chevalier”
Redcar les adorables étoiles Now Out November 11 via Because
Redcar, the new alias of Christine and the Queens, has shared a self-directed video for his new single, “le chanson du chevailer” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, Redcar les adorables étoiles, which will be out on November 11 via Because. View the video below.
Previously, Redcar shared the album tracks “Je te vois enfin” and “rien dire.”
Redcar’s most recent release was the 2020 EP La vita nuova. He released his sophomore album, Chris, back in September 2018 via Because Music.
Read our 2018 interview with Redcar on Chris.
