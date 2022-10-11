 Christine and the Queens Shares Video For New Single “le chanson du chevalier” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, October 11th, 2022  
Subscribe

Christine and the Queens Shares Video For New Single “le chanson du chevalier”

Redcar les adorables étoiles Now Out November 11 via Because

Oct 11, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Redcar, the new alias of Christine and the Queens, has shared a self-directed video for his new single, “le chanson du chevailer” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, Redcar les adorables étoiles, which will be out on November 11 via Because. View the video below.

Previously, Redcar shared the album tracks “Je te vois enfin” and “rien dire.”

Redcar’s most recent release was the 2020 EP La vita nuova. He released his sophomore album, Chris, back in September 2018 via Because Music.

Read our 2018 interview with Redcar on Chris.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent