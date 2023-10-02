News

Chromeo Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Personal Effects” Adult Contemporary Due Out February 16, 2024

Photography by Alexander Gay



Canadian electro-funk duo Chromeo have announced a new album, Adult Contemporary, and shared a new song from it, “Personal Effects,” via a music video. Adult Contemporary is due out February 16, 2024. Spencer Ford directed the “Personal Effects” video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Chromeo is Dave 1 (Dave Macklovitch) and P-Thugg (Patrick Gemayel).

Macklovitch had this to say about “Personal Effects” in a press release: “This is the last song we added on the album. I was on a flight and the pilot said, ‘please don’t forget your personal effects’ and I was like, ‘wait how come this isn’t a Chromeo song title?!’ We felt like we needed a little breezy funk…something warm and fuzzy to bop to. You notice that long instrumental bit at the end? That’s definitely a motif on the album: extended sections where we let the music ride out. Adult Contemporary is a meditation on modern, mature relationships, which means: if we gotta sing about curling irons, so be it.”

Morgan Geist (described in the press release as a “New York house legend”) mixed Adult Contemporary and Frances’s Alex Gopher (Phoenix, Air) mastered the album, which features La Roux on one song. The band’s last album was 2018’s Head Over Heels.

Adult Contemporary includes the previous singles “(I Don’t Need a) New Girl,” “Replacements,” and “Words With You.”

Adult Contemporary Tracklist:

1. (I Don’t Need A) New Girl

2. Got It Good

3. Lost And Found

4. BTS

5. Replacements (Featuring La Roux)

6. Lonesome Nights

7. Personal Effects

8. She Knows It (Personal Effects Pt. 2)

9. Ballad Of The Insomniacs

10. CODA

11. Words With You

12. A Cut Above

13. Friendsnlovers

14. Two of Us (Friendsnlovers Pt. 2)

Chromeo Tour Dates:

October 3—San Diego, CA—Humphreys*

October 4—Phoenix, AZ—Marquee Theatre*

October 6—Houston, TX—The Ballroom at Warehouse Live*

October 7—Austin, TX—Austin City Limits Music Festival

October 8—Dallas, TX—The Echo Lounge & Music Hall*

October 10—Atlanta, GA—The Eastern†

October 11—Richmond, VA—The National†

October 12—Washington, D.C.—9:30 Club†

October 13—Brooklyn, NY—Brooklyn Steel†‡

October 14—Brooklyn, NY—Music Hall of Williamsburg

October 16—Boston, MA—Roadrunner†

October 17—Philadelphia, PA—Franklin Music Hall†

October 19—Montreal, QC—MTELUS†

October 20—Toronto, ON—The Danforth Music Hall†

October 21—Toronto, ON—The Danforth Music Hall†

October 22—Chicago, IL—The Salt Shed†

October 26—Sydney, Australia—The Metro Theatre

October 28—Adelaide, Australia—Harvest Rock II

October 29—Melbourne, Australia—170 Russell

November 2—Las Vegas, NV—Arkadia Festival



*with Coco & Breezy

†with Ric Wilson

‡with May Rio

