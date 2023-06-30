News

Chromeo Share New Song “(I Don’t Need a) New Girl” Headline Tour Kicks Off This Fall

Photography by Julian Dakdouk and Alexander Gay



Canadian electro-funk duo Chromeo let loose in their new song, “(I Don’t Need a) New Girl,” which was produced by Morgan Geist. This song finds Chromeo returning back to their dancefloor roots with infectious baselines and explosive instrumentals. The duo also have some fall tour dates coming ahead. Check out the song below followed by upcoming performances.



“(I Don’t Need A) New Girl” follows two other singles by the band: “Replacements” and “Words With You.”

Chromeo Tour Dates:

September 22—Bellevue, CO—Mishawaka Amphitheatre*

September 23—Salt Lake City, UT—The Depot*

September 25—Seattle, WA—Showbox Sodo*

September 26—Vancouver, BC—Vogue Theatre†

September 28—Portland, OR—Crystal Ballroom†

October 1—Los Angeles, CA—The Shrine Outdoors**

October 3—San Diego, CA—Humphreys†

October 4—Phoenix, AZ—Marquee†

October 10—Atlanta, GA—The Eastern*

October 11—Richmond, VA—The National*

October 12—Washington, D.C.—9:30 Club*

October 13—Brooklyn, NY—Brooklyn Steel*§

October 16—Boston, MA—Roadrunner*

October 17—Philadelphia, PA—Franklin Music Hall*

October 19—Montreal, QC—MTelus*

October 20—Toronto, ON—Danforth Music Hall*

October 22—Chicago, IL—Salt Shed*

*with Ric Wilson

**co-headline with Purple Disco Machine

†with Coco & Breezy

§with May Rio

