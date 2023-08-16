News

CHVRCHES Announce 10th Anniversary Reissue of Debut Album, Share Unreleased Song “Manhattan” The Bones of What You Believe (10th Anniversary Special Edition) Due Out October 13 via Glassnote and Features Four Previously Unreleased Songs

Scottish electro-pop trio CHVRCHES have announced a 10th anniversary reissue of their debut album, The Bones of What You Believe, and shared a previously unreleased song, “Manhattan,” from it. The Bones of What You Believe (10th Anniversary Special Edition) includes four previously unreleased songs and five live recordings. It’s due out October 13 via Glassnote. Listen to “Manhattan” below, followed by the reissue’s tracklist and cover artwork.

The band features Lauren Mayberry, Martin Doherty, and Iain Cook.

“It feels quite strange that Bones is almost a decade old,” says Mayberry in a press release. “In some ways, it’s like it just happened, but also like that era was a lifetime ago. We are very grateful to all the fans who gave that album a special place in their heart, and still show us so much kindness today.”

Of “Manhattan,” Cook says: “In late Summer 2011, Martin and I got together after having talked about doing so for a few years and started throwing down some synth-based ideas in my studio on the south side of Glasgow. ‘Manhattan’ was the fourth idea we worked on together. It was the first time we messed around with sampling and chopping up our vocals which would go on to become one of the hallmarks of the band’s sound. Lyrically, we were playing around with pretty abstract apocalyptic imagery—in this case the Manhattan Project. This was right around the time we asked Lauren to come into the studio to try out some additional vocals.”

Mayberry adds: “‘Manhattan’ was one of the first songs Iain and Martin played me and it immediately felt like an exciting thing to be involved in. It really showcased a lot of the traits that would eventually become synonymous with CHVRCHES and what our first album would end up sounding like. It’s fun to listen to it now, knowing everything that came along after it.”

CHVRCHES also just remixed “An Arrow In the Wall,” a new song by Death Cab for Cutie. Mayberry recently announced that she was embarking on a solo career alongside CHVRCHES.

In February, CHVRCHES shared a new song, “Over,” via a music video. “Over” is the first single for the band’s new label, Island Records, and was one of our Songs of the Week. They also performed the song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

CHVRCHES are signed to Island in America and EMI in England. The band’s last album was 2021’s Screen Violence, which came out via Glassnote.

Mayberry was one of the artists on the cover of our 20th Anniversary Issue in which she was interviewed about Screen Violence. Buy the issue from us directly here.

CHVRCHES were on the cover of one of our print issues in 2015 and you can read the in-depth 8-page 5,600-word cover story feature on the band here. You can also read our bonus digital magazine Q&A with them here.

The Bones of What You Believe (10th Anniversary Special Edition) Tracklist:

1. The Mother We Share

2. We Sink

3. Gun

4. Tether

5. Lies

6. Under The Tide

7. Recover

8. Night Sky

9. Science/Visions

10. Lungs

11. By The Throat

12. You Caught The Light

13. Manhattan

14. White Summer

15. Talking In My Sleep

16. City On Fire

17. We Sink (Live)

18. Now Is Not The Time (Live)

19. Lies (Live)

20. Strong Hand (Live)

21. By The Throat (Live)

