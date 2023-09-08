News

All



CHVRCHES in 2013 CHVRCHES in 2013

CHVRCHES Share Previously Unreleased Song “Talking In My Sleep” The Bones of What You Believe (10th Anniversary Special Edition) Due Out October 13 via Glassnote

Photography by Eliot Hazel



Scottish electro-pop trio CHVRCHES are releasing a 10th anniversary reissue of their debut album, The Bones of What You Believe, on October 13 via Glassnote. Now they have shared another previously unreleased song from it, “Talking In My Sleep.” Listen below.

The band features Lauren Mayberry, Martin Doherty, and Iain Cook. While Mayberry is the band’s main lead vocalist, Cook sings lead on “Talking In My Sleep.”

Cook had this to say about the song in a press release: “Some of the main sources of inspiration for our first album, including ‘Talking In My Sleep’ were artists that we all share a love for, and a lot of stuff from the ’80s. Kate Bush (particularly the Hounds of Love album), Depeche Mode, Prince, Michael Jackson, and also a bunch of the blog-led indie pop music that was around in 2010. Martin particularly was really invested in that stuff and was bringing a lot of fresh sounds and ideas mixed with the classic ’80s pop influences that we all loved.”

The Bones of What You Believe (10th Anniversary Special Edition) includes four previously unreleased songs and five live recordings. When the reissue was announced, they shared the previously unreleased song, “Manhattan,” from it.

“It feels quite strange that Bones is almost a decade old,” said Mayberry in a previous press release. “In some ways, it’s like it just happened, but also like that era was a lifetime ago. We are very grateful to all the fans who gave that album a special place in their heart, and still show us so much kindness today.”

Mayberry recently shared her debut solo song, “Are You Awake?,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

CHVRCHES recently remixed “An Arrow In the Wall,” a new song by Death Cab for Cutie.

In February, CHVRCHES shared a new song, “Over,” via a music video. “Over” is the first single for the band’s new label, Island Records, and was one of our Songs of the Week. They also performed the song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

CHVRCHES are signed to Island in America and EMI in England. The band’s last album was 2021’s Screen Violence, which came out via Glassnote.

Mayberry was one of the artists on the cover of our 20th Anniversary Issue in which she was interviewed about Screen Violence. Buy the issue from us directly here.

CHVRCHES were on the cover of one of our print issues in 2015 and you can read the in-depth 8-page 5,600-word cover story feature on the band here. You can also read our bonus digital magazine Q&A with them here.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.