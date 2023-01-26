News

Clark Announces New Thom Yorke-Produced Album, Shares New Song “Town Crank” Sus Dog Due Out May 26 via Throttle

Photography by David Ellis



British electronic musician and producer Clark (full name Chris Clark) has announced a new album, Sus Dog, that’s been produced by Thom Yorke, and shared its first single, “Town Crank.” Sus Dog is due out May 26 via Throttle. Check out “Town Crank” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

Yorke had this to say about the collaboration in a press release: “Chris wrote me to say he’d started singing, looking for feedback/advice or whatever, cuz it was kind of new shark-infested waters for him. I’ve been into what he does for years, and I ended up being a kind of backseat driver as he pieced all the oddness of it together, which was fascinating…. I wasn’t surprised to discover he came at singing and words through another door completely, which to me was the most interesting and exciting part. The first thing he sent me was him singing about being stuck between two floors and I was already sold. To me the way he approached it all wasn’t the usual singer/songwriter guff thank god; it mirrored the way he approached all his composition and recording, but this time it had a human face. His face.”

Clark says that his thought process when making Sus Dog was: “What would it sound like if The Beach Boys took MDMA and made a rave record?”

He also adds: “It’s a lifetime’s worth of listening to songs and working out how to make them, tuning into how to customise all the other elements to my tastes. It feels like my debut, in a way.”

In 2022, Clark remixed Mitski’s “Love Me More” (from her latest album, Laurel Hell).

Sus Dog Tracklist:

01 “Alyosha”

02 “Town Crank”

03 “Sus Dog” (Feat. Anika)

04 “Clutch Pearlers”

05 “Over Empty Streets”

06 “Wedding”

07 “Forest”

08 “Dolgoch Tape”

09 “Bully”

10 “Dismissive”

11 “Medicine” (Feat. Thom Yorke)

12 “Ladder”

