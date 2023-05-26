News

All





Clark Shares Video for New Song “Medicine” Featuring Thom Yorke (Plus Stream the New Album) Sus Dog Out Now via Throttle





British electronic musician and producer Clark (full name Chris Clark) has released a new album, Sus Dog, that’s been produced by Thom Yorke, today via Throttle. New he has shared a video for the album’s “Medicine.” The song and video both feature Yorke. Now that it’s out, you can also stream the whole album. Check out the video and album below, followed by Clark’s upcoming tour dates.

Dylan Hayes of Knucklehead directed the video for “Medicine” and had this to say about it in a press release: “Chris and I have always bonded over a common endeavor to conceal the digital. This is interesting considering we’re using a very digital medium as an element for ‘Medicine’—deepfake. I was intrigued in using AI in a way that remained subtle. Typically, when deepfake or another AI element is employed, it is the main focus whereas for ‘Medicine’ I wanted to bury the effect and layer it with additional textures, making it just one of the many components. Through the use of the technology Chris and Thom’s characteristics merge, which creates an uncanny synergy of both their faces and voices, causing a question of who’s who and a theme of the malleability of their voices.

“For the third video I’ve directed for Clark I wanted a shift of tone for ‘Medicine.’ In ‘Clutch Pearlers’ and ‘Dolgoch Tape’ there were strong singular themes. For ‘Medicine’ I wanted to adopt a complexity, looking at the degradation of the body and location with a heavy influence of Kafka’s Metamorphosis and Stan Brakhage’s Mothlight short film. As a trilogy they are held together by location and character forming.”

Previously Clark shared the album’s first single, “Town Crank,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then he shared its second single, “Clutch Pearlers,” via a music video (it was also one of our Songs of the Week). The album’s third single was “Dismissive,” also one of our Songs of the Week. “Dolgoch Tape” was the album’s fourth single.

Yorke had this to say about the collaboration in a previous press release: “Chris wrote me to say he’d started singing, looking for feedback/advice or whatever, cuz it was kind of new shark-infested waters for him. I’ve been into what he does for years, and I ended up being a kind of backseat driver as he pieced all the oddness of it together, which was fascinating…. I wasn’t surprised to discover he came at singing and words through another door completely, which to me was the most interesting and exciting part. The first thing he sent me was him singing about being stuck between two floors and I was already sold. To me the way he approached it all wasn’t the usual singer/songwriter guff thank god; it mirrored the way he approached all his composition and recording, but this time it had a human face. His face.”

Clark said that his thought process when making Sus Dog was: “What would it sound like if The Beach Boys took MDMA and made a rave record?”

He also added: “It’s a lifetime’s worth of listening to songs and working out how to make them, tuning into how to customize all the other elements to my tastes. It feels like my debut, in a way.”

In 2022, Clark remixed Mitski’s “Love Me More” (from her latest album, Laurel Hell).

<a href="https://clark.bandcamp.com/album/sus-dog-2">Sus Dog by Clark</a>

Clark Tour Dates:

June



02 London - EartH

09 Katowice - Tauron Nowa Muzyka

15 New York - Music Hall of Williamsburg

16 Montreal - Newspeak

17 Toronto - Velvet Underground

18 Chicago - Lincoln Hall

20 Vancouver - Hollywood Theatre

21 Seattle - Neumos

22 Portland - Wonder Ballroom

23 San Francisco - The Independent

24 Los Angeles - Lodge Room



July



28 Brno - Pop Messe



August



16 Barcelona – Razzmatazz II



November



08 Tilburg - 013

09 Amsterdam - Tolhuistuin

10 Nijmegen - Doornroosje

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.