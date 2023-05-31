News

All





Claud Shares Two New Songs: “Wet” and “Crumbs” Supermodels Due Out July 14 via Saddest Factory

Photography by Angela Ricciardi



Singer-songwriter Claud (who uses they/them pronouns) has graduated from writing bedroom pop songs within the confines of their childhood room, to now embodying their own space on their own terms. They have shared two new songs, “Wet” and “Crumbs,” both a part of their upcoming sophomore album, Supermodels, set to release via Saddest Factory on July 14. Check out the songs below, followed by Claud’s upcoming tour dates.

Claud is set to support boygenius on tour on June 21 and 22 and Le Tigre on July 9. After, they’re performing on their own headlining tour, Supermodels Tour Part One, starting July 21 in Bristol, UK and ending October 10 in San Francisco.

Claud shares that “Crumbs” was a result of a few tearful days inside while “Wet” was written in one quick setting. “Writing both of these songs felt like dropping a boulder into a pond, really shaking up the way I look at myself as an artist. My hands tremble when I play these songs for people, which means I’ve accessed a new vulnerability in my songwriting that I hadn’t gotten to before,” they say in a press release.

Supermodels was brought to live on an acoustic guitar and a second-hand upright piano crammed into Claud’s apartment in lieu of hardships that took the form of loss and isolation. According to Claud, each song is a journal entry, “threaded together with scant regard for genre.”

Previous releases by Claud include the Supermodel single, “Every Fucking Time” and their 2021 debut album, Super Monster.

Claud Tour Dates:



Supporting boygenius:

June 20, 2023 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA

June 21, 2023 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON



Supporting Le Tigre:

July 9, 2023 - Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA



Supermodels Tour Part One Headline Tour

July 21, 2023 - The Louisiana (Acoustic) - Bristol, UK

July 22, 2023 - Latitude Festival - Beccles, UK

July 24, 2023 - Komedia Studio (Acoustic) - Brighton, UK

July 25, 2023 - The Lower Third (Acoustic) - London, UK

September 6, 2023 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL

September 8, 2023 - The Blue Room at Third Man - Nashville, TN

September 9, 2023 - Purgatory at The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

September 12, 2023 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY

September 15, 2023 - Foundry - Philadelphia, PA

September 16, 2023 - Union Stage - Washington, DC

September 17, 2023 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

September 20, 2023 - Blind Pig - Ann Arbor, MI

September 22, 2023 - Mahall’s - Lakewood, OH

September 25, 2023 - 7th Street Entry - Minneapolis, MN

September 27, 2023 - Bottleneck - Lawrence, KS

September 28, 2023 - Beer City Music Hall - Oklahoma City, OK

September 29, 2023 - Club Dada - Dallas, TX

September 30, 2023 - Secret Group - Houston, TX

October 1, 2023 - 3ten - Austin, TX

October 3, 2023 - Bluebird Theater - Denver, CO

October 4, 2023 - Soundwell - Salt Lake City, UT

October 6, 2023 - Madame Lou’s - Seattle, WA

October 7, 2023 - Fox Cabaret - Vancouver, BC

October 8, 2023 - Polaris Hall - Portland, OR

October 10, 2023 - Rickshaw Stop - San Francisco, CA

Support Under the Radar on Patreon