News

All





Close Talker Shares New Single “From Light to Darkness” New Album The Sprawl To Be Released March 22nd





Canadian indie rock outfit Close Talker last returned in 2019 with their fourth full-length record, How Do We Stay Here, after which the band went into hiatus during the pandemic. After working on other projects for the last few years, the band reunited in the studio, crafting their latest forthcoming album The Sprawl, due out on March 22nd. Last year, the band shared the album’s two lead singles, “Paper-mâché” and “Exodus,” and today they’re back with another new track, “From Light to Darkness.”

“From Dark to Lightness” is a work of contrasts, delivering both meditative lows and anthemic highs for the band. It isn’t hard to imagine flashes of lights bursting forth as the band hits the chorus, surging forth atop dramatic swells of guitars, three-part harmonies, and glittering synth textures. Yet, some of the song’s most resonant moments also come when the band pulls back, such as just before the final chorus when they let the track hang in shadow before taking flight for a soaring finale.

Vocalist Will Quiring says of the track, “‘From Dark to Lightness’ was the first song that took shape when the three of us joined back up at Chris’s cabin late summer of 2020. It actually came together quite quickly and I think that’s due to us not wanting to overcrowd it. It was written on a guitar and translated well in its simplest form, so we tried to stay true to that as much as possible, while still pushing the envelope when needed. The story told is quite literal so we wanted it unfold clearly without anything getting in its way. Matt refers to it as our ‘journal entry anthem’ and I think that suits it well.”

Check out the song below. The Sprawl is out everywhere on March 22nd.

<p>