CMAT Shares new Single “Stay For Something” Second Album Crazymad For Me, Due Out October 13 via Awal

Photography by Sarah Doyle



​Ahead of the release of her second album Crazymad, For Me Irish singer-songwriter CMAT releases “Stay For Something.” “It’s basically just about questioning why I stayed/suffered in a bad relationship for as long as I did,” she explains “ trying to desperately find some kind of meaning in the mess and then being embarrassed when i remember the good parts. It’s not very lyrical or poetic, it’s just a lot of emotion and energy - This song, to me, sounds like going for a run at 1am with your headphones on full blast, screaming through the streets in order to get away from your problems. i hope that at least one person does that when they hear it.”

The release follows a busy summer for CMAT: a breakout Glastonbury moment on the Woodsies stage, followed by a solo acoustic number post-Elton John on the BBC’s live coverage; a Spotify billboard in Times Square; two huge outdoor supports to Florence and the Machine and her first festival headline at Otherside in her native Ireland, plus festivals across the UK and Europe.

Crazymad, For Me - is out via AWAL Recordings on October 13 - is “an abstract break-up album - about what happens when you are still angry about something that happened 10 years ago”. It’s also a concept record of sorts - involving time travel, Belle Epoque Paris and a woman who may or may not be CMAT in the future. The album is available to pre-order now via www.cmatbaby.com.

Crazymad, For Me Tracklist:

1. California

2. Phone Me

3. Vincent Kompany

4. Such A Miranda

5. Rent

6. Where Are Your Kids Tonight (feat. John Grant)

7. Can’t Make Up My Mind

8. Whatever’s Inconvenient

9. I…Hate Who I Am When I’m Horny

10. Torn Apart

11. Stay For Something

12. Have Fun!

UK/Ireland Headline Tour

November 15th - Chalk, Brighton, UK

November 16th - O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London, UK

November 18th - SWX, Bristol, UK

November 20th - Leadmill, Sheffield, UK

November 21st - Stylus, Leeds, UK

November 23rd - O2 Ritz, Manchester, UK

November 24th - Barrowlands Ballroom, Glasgow, UK

November 25th - Newcastle Uni SU, Newcastle, UK

December 1st - Olympia, Dublin, IE

December 2nd - Olympia, Dublin, IE

= First Aid kit support



