 CMAT Shares new Single "Stay For Something" | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, September 6th, 2023  
Subscribe

CMAT Shares new Single “Stay For Something”

Second Album Crazymad For Me, Due Out October 13 via Awal

Sep 06, 2023 By Andy Von Pip Photography by Sarah Doyle
Bookmark and Share


​Ahead of the release of her second album Crazymad, For Me Irish singer-songwriter CMAT releases “Stay For Something.” “It’s basically just about questioning why I stayed/suffered in a bad relationship for as long as I did,” she explains “ trying to desperately find some kind of meaning in the mess and then being embarrassed when i remember the good parts. It’s not very lyrical or poetic, it’s just a lot of emotion and energy - This song, to me, sounds like going for a run at 1am with your headphones on full blast, screaming through the streets in order to get away from your problems. i hope that at least one person does that when they hear it.”

The release follows a busy summer for CMAT: a breakout Glastonbury moment on the Woodsies stage, followed by a solo acoustic number post-Elton John on the BBC’s live coverage; a Spotify billboard in Times Square; two huge outdoor supports to Florence and the Machine and her first festival headline at Otherside in her native Ireland, plus festivals across the UK and Europe.

Crazymad, For Me - is out via AWAL Recordings on October 13 - is “an abstract break-up album - about what happens when you are still angry about something that happened 10 years ago”. It’s also a concept record of sorts - involving time travel, Belle Epoque Paris and a woman who may or may not be CMAT in the future. The album is available to pre-order now via www.cmatbaby.com.

Crazymad, For Me Tracklist:

1. California
2. Phone Me
3. Vincent Kompany
4. Such A Miranda
5. Rent
6. Where Are Your Kids Tonight (feat. John Grant)
7. Can’t Make Up My Mind
8. Whatever’s Inconvenient
9. I…Hate Who I Am When I’m Horny
10. Torn Apart
11. Stay For Something
12. Have Fun!

UK/Ireland Headline Tour

November 15th - Chalk, Brighton, UK

November 16th - O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London, UK

November 18th - SWX, Bristol, UK

November 20th - Leadmill, Sheffield, UK

November 21st - Stylus, Leeds, UK

November 23rd - O2 Ritz, Manchester, UK

November 24th - Barrowlands Ballroom, Glasgow, UK

November 25th - Newcastle Uni SU, Newcastle, UK

December 1st - Olympia, Dublin, IE

December 2nd - Olympia, Dublin, IE

= First Aid kit support

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #71

Apr 05, 2023 Issue #71 - Weyes Blood and Black Belt Eagle Scout

Most Recent