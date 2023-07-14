News

CMAT Shares Video For New Duet “Where Are Your Kids Tonight?” (Feat. John Grant) Crazymad, For Me Due Out October 13 via Awal

Photography by Mars Washington



Irish singer CMAT has shared a video for her new song “Where Are Your Kids Tonight” (featuring John Grant), which is the latest release from her upcoming album Crazymad, For Me. This LP is due out October 13 Awal. “Where Are Your Kids Tonight,” which finds CMAT singing about how she’s turning into her mother, was recorded, produced, and mixed by Matias Tellez. Check out the song below, followed by Crazymad, For Me’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as some upcoming tour dates.



Of the song “Where Are Your Kids Tonight,” CMAT says in a press release: “I wrote this song when I realized I had turned into my mother. It’s kind of inspired by this image I had of entering a waterfall-like portal from an Irish kids’ show called Foreign Exchange where I’m looking at 1988 and 2023 at the exact same time every time I look at myself in the mirror. To quote a TikTok comment I saw recently: ‘The human experience is absolutely fucking wild.’”



On working with John Grant, CMAT adds: “I always knew this song was going to be a duet, and when I was writing it I always said to myself, ‘It would be so good if we could get someone *like* John Grant on this,’ because his body of lyrics reflects my own life and experience more closely than anyone else working today and I never thought we would get him. But I got him! And he is so sweet. His performance really adds the layer of profundity that I was looking for to carry off the two-ages-staring-at-each-other angle. Love him so much.”



Grant had this to say about this collaboration: “Mega-chuffed that Ciara invited me to be on this beautiful track. Love the lyrics.”





The “Where Are Your Kids Tonight?” video—featuring both CMAT and Grant—is a gentle homage to the oft-overlooked music video for Elaine Paige and Barbara Dickson’s “I Know Him So Well,” only with bigger hair and a smaller budget.

John Grant recently shared a reimagined cover of Nick Drake’s “Day is Done.”

Crazymad, For Me Tracklist:

1. California

2. Phone Me

3. Vincent Kompany

4. Such A Miranda

5. Rent

6. Where Are Your Kids Tonight (feat. John Grant)

7. Can’t Make Up My Mind

8. Whatever’s Inconvenient

9. I…Hate Who I Am When I’m Horny

10. Torn Apart

11. Stay For Something

12. Have Fun!



CMAT Tour Dates:





July 21st - Blue Dot, Cheshire, UK

July 28th - Camp Bestival, Dorset, UK

July 29th - Y Not?, Derbyshire, UK

August 12th - South Facing, London, UK =

August 19th - Camp Bestival, Shropshire, UK

September 2nd - Kalorama, Lisbon, PT



UK/Ireland Headline Tour



November 15th - Chalk, Brighton, UK

November 16th - O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London, UK

November 18th - SWX, Bristol, UK

November 20th - Leadmill, Sheffield, UK

November 21st - Stylus, Leeds, UK

November 23rd - O2 Ritz, Manchester, UK

November 24th - Barrowlands Ballroom, Glasgow, UK

November 25th - Newcastle Uni SU, Newcastle, UK

December 1st - Olympia, Dublin, IE

December 2nd - Olympia, Dublin, IE



= First Aid kit support



