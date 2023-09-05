Coach Party Share “Be That Girl” Single & Video
The Final Advance Taste Of Their Upcoming Debut Album KILLJOY
Sep 05, 2023
Photography by Gingerdope
With their debut album KILLJOY released this Friday, 8 September, rising Isle-of-Wight band Coach Party have released the final single from the album, “‘Be That Girl,” today; it’s quite a contrast from their previous single, the pummeling “Parasite.” According to the press release, it takes inspiration from “the epiphany that you’ve become a different person; one starkly separate from the version you previously knew yourself to be, and the people you used to share the company of.”
It arrives with a home-footage-style music video that acts as a visual diary of the band’s life onstage and backstage over the past year, as they’ve performed over 100 shows while opening for the likes of Queens of the Stone Age and Wet Leg, and played major festivals like Glastonbury, The Great Escape, and more.
Expanding on the new track, drummer Guy Page says: “We were touring a lot last year, so a big chunk of the writing for KILLJOY happened in hotel rooms, such as ‘Be That Girl,’ of which the bulk was formed in a morning in Spain before heading out to play BBK Festival. It’s one of the more inward & self-reflective songs on the record, and the one with the softest sonic edges. Retrospectively, it feels like a step closer to our early style as a band, which is nice.”
The band previously shared other songs from KILLJOY “Born Leader,” “All I Wanna Do Is Hate,” and “Micro Aggression” and “What’s The Point In Life. ” “Born Leader” was featured on our Songs of the Week.
Live Dates Sep 26 | Rescue Rooms, Nottingham
Sep 27 | The Cluny, Newcastle
Sep 28 | The Caves, Edinburgh
Sep 29 | Stereo, Glasgow
Sep 30 | Gorilla, Manchester
Oct 4 | Castle & Falcon, Birmingham
Oct 5 | Thekla, Bristol
Oct 6 |Brudenell Social Club, Leeds
Oct 7 | Hangar 34, Liverpool
Oct 8 | Bullingdon, Oxford
Oct 11 | Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth
Oct 12 | Scala, London
Oct 13 | Patterns, Brighton
Oct 24 | L’Aeronef, Lille
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Slaughter Beach, Dog Share Nine-Minute New Song “Engine” (News) — Slaughter Beach, Dog
- Anjimile Shares New Song “Black Hole” (News) — Anjimile
- Around the Sun (2023 Vinyl Reissue) (Review) — R.E.M.
- Coach Party Share “Be That Girl” Single & Video (News) — Coach Party
- SUDS share video for latest single “‘Hard For Me” (News) — SUDS
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.