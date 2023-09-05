News

All





Coach Party Share “Be That Girl” Single & Video The Final Advance Taste Of Their Upcoming Debut Album KILLJOY

Photography by Gingerdope



With their debut album KILLJOY released this Friday, 8 September, rising Isle-of-Wight band Coach Party have released the final single from the album, “‘Be That Girl,” today; it’s quite a contrast from their previous single, the pummeling “Parasite.” According to the press release, it takes inspiration from “the epiphany that you’ve become a different person; one starkly separate from the version you previously knew yourself to be, and the people you used to share the company of.”



It arrives with a home-footage-style music video that acts as a visual diary of the band’s life onstage and backstage over the past year, as they’ve performed over 100 shows while opening for the likes of Queens of the Stone Age and Wet Leg, and played major festivals like Glastonbury, The Great Escape, and more.

Expanding on the new track, drummer Guy Page says: “We were touring a lot last year, so a big chunk of the writing for KILLJOY happened in hotel rooms, such as ‘Be That Girl,’ of which the bulk was formed in a morning in Spain before heading out to play BBK Festival. It’s one of the more inward & self-reflective songs on the record, and the one with the softest sonic edges. Retrospectively, it feels like a step closer to our early style as a band, which is nice.”

The band previously shared other songs from KILLJOY “Born Leader,” “All I Wanna Do Is Hate,” and “Micro Aggression” and “What’s The Point In Life. ” “Born Leader” was featured on our Songs of the Week.



Live Dates Sep 26 | Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

Sep 27 | The Cluny, Newcastle

Sep 28 | The Caves, Edinburgh

Sep 29 | Stereo, Glasgow

Sep 30 | Gorilla, Manchester

Oct 4 | Castle & Falcon, Birmingham

Oct 5 | Thekla, Bristol

Oct 6 |Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

Oct 7 | Hangar 34, Liverpool

Oct 8 | Bullingdon, Oxford

Oct 11 | Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth

Oct 12 | Scala, London

Oct 13 | Patterns, Brighton

Oct 24 | L’Aeronef, Lille







Support Under the Radar on Patreon.