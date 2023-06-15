News

All





Coach Party Share New Song “Born Leader” Debut Album Killjoy Due Out September 8 via Chess Club

Photography by Megan Doherty



British four-piece Coach Party have just released their latest track, “Born Leader,” off of their upcoming debut album Killjoy. This LP is due out September 8 via Chess Club. Listen to the song below, followed by Killjoy’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates, including some shows opening for Queens of the Stone Age.

When crafting “Born Leader,” the band drew inspiration from the turmoil caused by outward confidence and inward self doubt. Of the song, Guy Page (drummer and producer) says in a press release: “Sitting between two of our more thrashy tracks on the album, this song more calmly confronts how we can overthink the way others might view ourselves as a person, a friend, a partner, a public figure or whatever, and to let those thoughts influence who you think you should be, or encourage you to hide your true self to keep up a facade which likely only exists in your own head. But the truth is that those superficial efforts aren’t going to be what anyone really loves about you; it just feeds your own self doubt.”

The band previously shared two other songs from Killjoy—”All I Wanna Do Is Hate” and “Micro Aggression.”

Coach Party’s “FLAG (Feel Like A Girl)” was also featured on our Songs of the Week.

Killjoy Tracklist:

1. What’s The Point In Life

2. Parasite

3. Born Leader

4. Micro Aggression

5. July

6. Be That Girl

7. All I Wanna Do Is Hate

8. Hi Baby

9. All Of My Friends

10. Always Been You

Coach Party Tour Dates:

June 16 | Lido Sounds, Linz

June 17 | Nancy Open Air, Nancy

June 20 | The Piece Hall, Halifax*

June 22 | Dreamland, Margate*

June 23 | Cardiff Castle, Cardiff*

June 25 | Glastonbury Festival, Pilton

June 29 | Festival La Suit De L’Erde, Nort-Sur-Edre

Jul 1 | OpenAir, St Gallen

Jul 2 | Eurockeennes Festival, Crevanche

Jul 4 | Les Nuits de Fourvieres, Lyon*

Jul 5 | Festival Beauregard, Herouville St. Claire

Jul 7 | Musilac Festival, Aix-Les-Bains

Jul 9 | Festival Pause Guitar, Albi

Aug 4 | Prestoso Festival, Asturias

Aug 12 | 110 Above Festival, Twycross

Aug 18 | Cabaret Vert, Charleville-Mezieres

Sep 2 | Getoese Festival, Rietberg

Sep 3 | Bruis Festival, Maastricht

Sep 26 | Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

Sep 27 | The Cluny, Newcastle

Sep 28 | The Caves, Edinburgh

Sep 29 | Stereo, Glasgow

Sep 30 | Gorilla, Manchester

Oct 4 | Castle & Falcon, Birmingham

Oct 5 | Thekla, Bristol

Oct 6 |Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

Oct 7 | Hangar 34, Liverpool

Oct 8 | Bullingdon, Oxford

Oct 11 | Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth

Oct 12 | Scala, London

Oct 13 | Patterns, Brighton

Oct 24 | L’Aeronef, Lille

Oct 25 | Trix, Antwerp

Oct 26 | Rotondes, Luxembourg

Oct 27 | Paradiso, Amsterdam

Oct 28 | Vera, Groningen

Oct 30 | De Helling, Utrecht

Nov 1 | La Cartonnerie, Reims**

Nov 2 | Stereolux, Nantes

Nov 4 | La Laiterie, Strasbourg

Nov 6 | Kesselhaus, Wiesbaden

Nov 7 | MTC, Cologne

Nov 9 | Private Club, Berlin

Nov 30 | Roisin Dubh, Galway

Dec 1 | The Workmans Club, Dublin

Dec 2 | Voodoo, Belfast



*Supporting Queens Of The Stone Age

** Special Guests to Inspector Cluzo

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.