Coach Party Share New Song “Born Leader”
Debut Album Killjoy Due Out September 8 via Chess Club
Jun 15, 2023
Photography by Megan Doherty
British four-piece Coach Party have just released their latest track, “Born Leader,” off of their upcoming debut album Killjoy. This LP is due out September 8 via Chess Club. Listen to the song below, followed by Killjoy’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates, including some shows opening for Queens of the Stone Age.
When crafting “Born Leader,” the band drew inspiration from the turmoil caused by outward confidence and inward self doubt. Of the song, Guy Page (drummer and producer) says in a press release: “Sitting between two of our more thrashy tracks on the album, this song more calmly confronts how we can overthink the way others might view ourselves as a person, a friend, a partner, a public figure or whatever, and to let those thoughts influence who you think you should be, or encourage you to hide your true self to keep up a facade which likely only exists in your own head. But the truth is that those superficial efforts aren’t going to be what anyone really loves about you; it just feeds your own self doubt.”
The band previously shared two other songs from Killjoy—”All I Wanna Do Is Hate” and “Micro Aggression.”
Coach Party’s “FLAG (Feel Like A Girl)” was also featured on our Songs of the Week.
Killjoy Tracklist:
1. What’s The Point In Life
2. Parasite
3. Born Leader
4. Micro Aggression
5. July
6. Be That Girl
7. All I Wanna Do Is Hate
8. Hi Baby
9. All Of My Friends
10. Always Been You
Coach Party Tour Dates:
June 16 | Lido Sounds, Linz
June 17 | Nancy Open Air, Nancy
June 20 | The Piece Hall, Halifax*
June 22 | Dreamland, Margate*
June 23 | Cardiff Castle, Cardiff*
June 25 | Glastonbury Festival, Pilton
June 29 | Festival La Suit De L’Erde, Nort-Sur-Edre
Jul 1 | OpenAir, St Gallen
Jul 2 | Eurockeennes Festival, Crevanche
Jul 4 | Les Nuits de Fourvieres, Lyon*
Jul 5 | Festival Beauregard, Herouville St. Claire
Jul 7 | Musilac Festival, Aix-Les-Bains
Jul 9 | Festival Pause Guitar, Albi
Aug 4 | Prestoso Festival, Asturias
Aug 12 | 110 Above Festival, Twycross
Aug 18 | Cabaret Vert, Charleville-Mezieres
Sep 2 | Getoese Festival, Rietberg
Sep 3 | Bruis Festival, Maastricht
Sep 26 | Rescue Rooms, Nottingham
Sep 27 | The Cluny, Newcastle
Sep 28 | The Caves, Edinburgh
Sep 29 | Stereo, Glasgow
Sep 30 | Gorilla, Manchester
Oct 4 | Castle & Falcon, Birmingham
Oct 5 | Thekla, Bristol
Oct 6 |Brudenell Social Club, Leeds
Oct 7 | Hangar 34, Liverpool
Oct 8 | Bullingdon, Oxford
Oct 11 | Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth
Oct 12 | Scala, London
Oct 13 | Patterns, Brighton
Oct 24 | L’Aeronef, Lille
Oct 25 | Trix, Antwerp
Oct 26 | Rotondes, Luxembourg
Oct 27 | Paradiso, Amsterdam
Oct 28 | Vera, Groningen
Oct 30 | De Helling, Utrecht
Nov 1 | La Cartonnerie, Reims**
Nov 2 | Stereolux, Nantes
Nov 4 | La Laiterie, Strasbourg
Nov 6 | Kesselhaus, Wiesbaden
Nov 7 | MTC, Cologne
Nov 9 | Private Club, Berlin
Nov 30 | Roisin Dubh, Galway
Dec 1 | The Workmans Club, Dublin
Dec 2 | Voodoo, Belfast
*Supporting Queens Of The Stone Age
** Special Guests to Inspector Cluzo
