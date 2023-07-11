Coach Party Share Video for New Song, “What’s The Point in Life”
Debut Album Killjoy Due Out September 8 via Chess Club
Jul 11, 2023
Photography by Megan Doherty
British four-piece Coach Party have just shared a video for their song “What’s The Point in Life,” which is the latest release from their upcoming debut album, Killjoy. This LP is due out September 8 via Chess Club. The band also have some fall tour dates coming up. Check out the video below, followed by the upcoming performances.
The video for “What’s The Point in Life” depicts the band living in a fictional post-apocalyptic world as they croon lyrics of taking control of your life while embracing the more mundane, meaningless aspects of it.
Of the song, drummer Guy Page says in a press release: “At the last minute, we set out to write an opening track for Killjoy, and ‘We’re All Gonna Die’ as it was initially named, was almost fully formed that afternoon. It’s really not a negative sentiment, but is more our way of saying that life is for living. So, do what you wanna do, we’ll do what we wanna do, and then everyone’s happy. We ultimately share the same fate, so make your life your own.”
The band previously shared three other songs from Killjoy: “Born Leader,” “All I Wanna Do Is Hate,” and “Micro Aggression.” “Born Leader” was featured on our Songs of the Week.
Coach Party Tour Dates:
Aug 4 | Prestoso Festival, Asturias
Aug 12 | 110 Above Festival, Twycross
Aug 18 | Cabaret Vert, Charleville-Mezieres
Aug 23 | Rock En Seine 2023, Saint-Cloud, France
Sep 2 | Getoese Festival, Rietberg
Sep 3 | Bruis Festival, Maastricht
Sep 26 | Rescue Rooms, Nottingham
Sep 27 | The Cluny, Newcastle
Sep 28 | The Caves, Edinburgh
Sep 29 | Stereo, Glasgow
Sep 30 | Gorilla, Manchester
Oct 4 | Castle & Falcon, Birmingham
Oct 5 | Thekla, Bristol
Oct 6 |Brudenell Social Club, Leeds
Oct 7 | Hangar 34, Liverpool
Oct 8 | Bullingdon, Oxford
Oct 11 | Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth
Oct 12 | Scala, London
Oct 13 | Patterns, Brighton
Oct 24 | L’Aeronef, Lille
Oct 25 | Trix, Antwerp
Oct 26 | Rotondes, Luxembourg
Oct 27 | Paradiso, Amsterdam
Oct 28 | Vera, Groningen
Oct 30 | De Helling, Utrecht
Nov 1 | La Cartonnerie, Reims**
Nov 2 | Stereolux, Nantes
Nov 4 | La Laiterie, Strasbourg
Nov 6 | Kesselhaus, Wiesbaden
Nov 7 | MTC, Cologne
Nov 9 | Private Club, Berlin
Nov 30 | Roisin Dubh, Galway
Dec 1 | The Workmans Club, Dublin
Dec 2 | Voodoo, Belfast
** Special Guests to Inspector Cluzo
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Premiere: Oakland Power Pop Newcomers The Goods Share New Self-Titled EP (News) — The Goods
- Margaret Glaspy Shares New Song “Memories” (News) — Margaret Glaspy
- Courtney Barnett Announces New Instrumental Album, Shares Three New Songs (News) — Courtney Barnett
- Coach Party Share Video for New Song, “What’s The Point in Life” (News) — Coach Party
- Jamila Woods Announces New Abum, Shares Video For New Song “Tiny Garden” (Feat. duendita) (News) — Jamila Woods
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.