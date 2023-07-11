News

All





Coach Party Share Video for New Song, “What’s The Point in Life” Debut Album Killjoy Due Out September 8 via Chess Club

Photography by Megan Doherty



British four-piece Coach Party have just shared a video for their song “What’s The Point in Life,” which is the latest release from their upcoming debut album, Killjoy. This LP is due out September 8 via Chess Club. The band also have some fall tour dates coming up. Check out the video below, followed by the upcoming performances.



The video for “What’s The Point in Life” depicts the band living in a fictional post-apocalyptic world as they croon lyrics of taking control of your life while embracing the more mundane, meaningless aspects of it.



Of the song, drummer Guy Page says in a press release: “At the last minute, we set out to write an opening track for Killjoy, and ‘We’re All Gonna Die’ as it was initially named, was almost fully formed that afternoon. It’s really not a negative sentiment, but is more our way of saying that life is for living. So, do what you wanna do, we’ll do what we wanna do, and then everyone’s happy. We ultimately share the same fate, so make your life your own.”



The band previously shared three other songs from Killjoy: “Born Leader,” “All I Wanna Do Is Hate,” and “Micro Aggression.” “Born Leader” was featured on our Songs of the Week.

Coach Party Tour Dates:

Aug 4 | Prestoso Festival, Asturias

Aug 12 | 110 Above Festival, Twycross

Aug 18 | Cabaret Vert, Charleville-Mezieres

Aug 23 | Rock En Seine 2023, Saint-Cloud, France



Sep 2 | Getoese Festival, Rietberg

Sep 3 | Bruis Festival, Maastricht

Sep 26 | Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

Sep 27 | The Cluny, Newcastle

Sep 28 | The Caves, Edinburgh

Sep 29 | Stereo, Glasgow

Sep 30 | Gorilla, Manchester



Oct 4 | Castle & Falcon, Birmingham

Oct 5 | Thekla, Bristol

Oct 6 |Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

Oct 7 | Hangar 34, Liverpool

Oct 8 | Bullingdon, Oxford

Oct 11 | Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth

Oct 12 | Scala, London

Oct 13 | Patterns, Brighton

Oct 24 | L’Aeronef, Lille

Oct 25 | Trix, Antwerp

Oct 26 | Rotondes, Luxembourg

Oct 27 | Paradiso, Amsterdam

Oct 28 | Vera, Groningen

Oct 30 | De Helling, Utrecht



Nov 1 | La Cartonnerie, Reims**

Nov 2 | Stereolux, Nantes

Nov 4 | La Laiterie, Strasbourg

Nov 6 | Kesselhaus, Wiesbaden

Nov 7 | MTC, Cologne

Nov 9 | Private Club, Berlin

Nov 30 | Roisin Dubh, Galway

Dec 1 | The Workmans Club, Dublin

Dec 2 | Voodoo, Belfast



** Special Guests to Inspector Cluzo

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.