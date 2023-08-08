News

All





Coach Party Unleash Huge New Single “Parasite” New Track from their Forthcoming Debut Album KILLJOY.

Photography by Meghan Doherty

Isle of Wight band Coach Party, who have already impressed with a trio of superb EPs, have unleashed a new single, “Parasite,” from their forthcoming debut record KILLJOY, arriving on September 8th, 2023, via Chess Club Records. “Parasite” is described by the band as a “rager”; an incendiary punk track that lasts just under two minutes but packs a huge sonic punch. It has become an instant fan-favorite, with its mosh-inducing energy during their recent live shows supporting Queens of the Stone Age on their EU tour and during their debut performance on the BBC Introducing stage at Glastonbury Festival.

Speaking about the song, Coach Party drummer Guy Page says: “Everyone has those people in their lives that they’ll do anything to avoid. If you don’t, you might be one of those people, and this song is for you: the parasite in human form, whose sole purpose on this earth is to drain the energy, creativity, and enthusiasm of generous people. When you see their name flash up on your phone, you genuinely consider eating it. As what is arguably our heaviest track on KILLJOY, the pace and sonics are a direct reflection of how irritating and soul-destroying these parasites are. Take our advice: starve them of your good vibes, and eventually, they’ll move on.”

“Parasite” signals the band, comprised of Jess Eastwood (vocals-bass), Steph Norris (guitar), Joe Perry (guitar), and Guy Page (drums), inching closer to the eagerly anticipated release of their first full-length album, KILLJOY. The band previously shared other songs from KILLJOY “Born Leader,” “All I Wanna Do Is Hate,” and “Micro Aggression” and “What’s The Point In Life. ” “Born Leader” was featured on our Songs of the Week.





COACH PARTY - 2023 EU TOUR DATES



Aug 4 | Prestoso Festival, Asturias

Aug 12 | 110 Above Festival, Twycross

Aug 18 | Cabaret Vert, Charleville-Mezieres

Aug 26 | Rock En Seine 2023, Saint-Cloud, France

Sep 2 | Getoese Festival, Rietberg

Sep 3 | Bruis Festival, Maastricht

Sep 26 | Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

Sep 27 | The Cluny, Newcastle

Sep 28 | The Caves, Edinburgh

Sep 29 | Stereo, Glasgow

Sep 30 | Gorilla, Manchester

Oct 4 | Castle & Falcon, Birmingham

Oct 5 | Thekla, Bristol

Oct 6 |Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

Oct 7 | Hangar 34, Liverpool

Oct 8 | Bullingdon, Oxford

Oct 11 | Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth

Oct 12 | Scala, London

Oct 13 | Patterns, Brighton

Oct 24 | L’Aeronef, Lille







Support Under the Radar on Patreon.