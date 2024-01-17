Coachella Announces 2024 Lineup: Reformed No Doubt, Blur, Lana Del Rey, Faye Webster, and More
Plus The Beths, Brittany Howard, The Drums, Jockstrap, The Last Dinner Party, Oneohtrix Point Never, Young Fathers, and Many Others
Coachella has announced the lineup for their 2024 festival. No Doubt are reuniting for the event. Lana Del Rey; Tyler, the Creator; and Doja Cat are the headliners. The lineup also features Blur, Faye Webster, Bar Italia, The Beths, Brittany Howard, The Drums, Jockstrap, The Last Dinner Party, Mdou Moctar, Oneohtrix Point Never, Young Fathers, and many others. The full lineup is below.
The festival will take place in Indio, California over two weekends in April (with the same bill each weekend): April 12-14 and 19-21. The Coachella festivals for 2020 and 2021 were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But then the event returned in 2022 and 2023.
Coachella 2024 lineup:
Adam Ten x Mita Gami
The Adicts
Adriaatique
me x Marcel Dettmann
ANOTR
Anti Up
Anyma
AP Dhillon
The Aquabats
Artbat
Atarashii Gakko!
Ateez
Bar Italia
Barry Can’t Swim
Bb Trickz
Bebe Rexha
Ben Sterling
The Beths
Bicep
Bizarrap
Black Country, New Road
Bleachers
The Blessed Madonna
Blond:ish
Blur
Blxst
Boy Harsher
Brittany Howard
Brutalismus 3000
Carin León
Carlita
Chappell Roan
Charlotte de Witte
Chlöe
Cimafunk
Cloonee
Clown Core
Coi Leray
Deftones
Depresión Sonora
Destroy Lonely
DJ Seinfeld
DJ Snake
Dom Dolla
The Drums
Eartheater
Eddie Zuko
Eli & Fur
Erika de Casier
Everything Always
Faye Webster
Feeble Little Horse
Flight Facilities
Flo
Folamour
Gesaffelstein
Girl Ultra
Gorgon City
Grimes
Hatsune Miko
Hermanos Gutiérrez
Ice Spice
Innellea
ISOxo & Knock2
J Balvin
Jhené Aiko
Jjuujjuu
Jockstrap
John Summit
Jon Batiste
Joplyn
Jungle
Justice
Ken Carson
Kenya Grace
Kevin Abstract
Kevin de Vries x Kölsch
Kevin Kaarl
Keyspan
Khruangbin
Kimonos
Kokoroko
Lana Del Rey
The Last Dinner Party
Late Night Drive Home
Latin Mafia
Le Sserafim
Lil Uzi Vert
Lil Yachty
L’Impératrice
Lovejoy
Ludmilla
The Japanese House
Mahmut Ohran
Mall Grab
Mandy, Indiana
Maz
Mdou Moctar
Militarie Gun
Miss Monique
Narrow Head
Nav
Neil Frances
No Doubt
Olivia Dean
Oneohtrix Point Never
Orbital
Palace
Patrick Mason
Peggy Gou
Peso Pluma
Purple Disco Machine
Rainer Zonnweld
Raye
Rebüke
The Red Pears
Reneé Rapp
The Rose
Sabrina Carpenter
Saint Levant
Santa Fe Klan
Sid Sriram
Skepta
Skin on Skin
Skream & Benga
Son Rompe Pera
Spinall
Steve Angello
Sublime
Suki Waterhouse
Taking Back Sunday
Tems
Thuy
Tinashe
Tita Lau
Two Shell
Tyla
Tyler, the Creator
Upchuck
Victoria Monét
Will Clarke
YG Marley
Yoasobi
Young Fathers
Young Miko
88Rising Futures
