News

All





Cold War Kids Share New Song “Double Life” Summer Tour with Tears For Fears Kicks Off June 23

Photography by Sean Flynn



Cold War Kids have shared their newest single “Double Life,” via AWAL. It’s accompanied by a music video directed by Joseph Wasilewski. They will also join Tears For Fears on their North American tour this summer. Watch the video below, followed by summer tour dates.

On “Double Life”, frontman Nathan Willett says: “We all lead dual lives to some extent: one that reflects our authentic selves and another that feels uncomfortable or out of place in our surroundings. As a parent the last few years my attention is always divided. And for myself and my friends, we are in this life phase where the masculine & feminine roles in relationships are blurring - and dads I see are so much more maternal than in the generation we were raised - which is wonderful and scary but it’s ok.”

The song draws inspiration from The Pretenders’ “The Wait,” pulling from its bounce, swing, and edgy rock n roll riffs.

“Double Life” is the band’s first new music since their 2021 LP New Age Norms 3.

Cold War Kids Tour Dates Opening for Tears for Fears:

Jun 23 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Jun 24 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Jun 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Jun 27 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC Performing Arts Center

Jun 29 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Jun 30 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell

Jul 02 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Jul 05 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Jul 07 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

Jul 08 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Jul 11 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

Jul 13 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

Jul 14 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Jul 16 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Jul 17 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Jul 20 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Jul 22 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Jul 24 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Jul 26 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Jul 27 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Jul 29 – Sacramento, CA – Toyota Amphitheater

Aug 01 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena

Aug 02 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.