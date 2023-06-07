Cold War Kids Share New Song “Double Life”
Summer Tour with Tears For Fears Kicks Off June 23
Jun 07, 2023
Photography by Sean Flynn
Cold War Kids have shared their newest single “Double Life,” via AWAL. It’s accompanied by a music video directed by Joseph Wasilewski. They will also join Tears For Fears on their North American tour this summer. Watch the video below, followed by summer tour dates.
On “Double Life”, frontman Nathan Willett says: “We all lead dual lives to some extent: one that reflects our authentic selves and another that feels uncomfortable or out of place in our surroundings. As a parent the last few years my attention is always divided. And for myself and my friends, we are in this life phase where the masculine & feminine roles in relationships are blurring - and dads I see are so much more maternal than in the generation we were raised - which is wonderful and scary but it’s ok.”
The song draws inspiration from The Pretenders’ “The Wait,” pulling from its bounce, swing, and edgy rock n roll riffs.
“Double Life” is the band’s first new music since their 2021 LP New Age Norms 3.
Cold War Kids Tour Dates Opening for Tears for Fears:
Jun 23 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Jun 24 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
Jun 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Jun 27 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC Performing Arts Center
Jun 29 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Jun 30 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell
Jul 02 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Jul 05 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Jul 07 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre
Jul 08 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Jul 11 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
Jul 13 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL
Jul 14 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
Jul 16 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Jul 17 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Jul 20 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Jul 22 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Jul 24 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Jul 26 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Jul 27 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Jul 29 – Sacramento, CA – Toyota Amphitheater
Aug 01 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena
Aug 02 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
