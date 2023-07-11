News

Courtney Barnett Announces New Instrumental Album, Shares Three New Songs End Of The Day Due Out September 8 via Milk!/Mom + Pop; Listen to “Start Somewhere,” “Life Balance,” and “First Slow” Now

Photography by Pooneh Ghana



Courtney Barnett has announced the release of a new instrumental album, End of the Day, and shared its first three songs—“Start Somewhere,” “Life Balance,” and “First Slow”—alongside a visual accompaniment directed by filmmaker Claire Marie Vogel. End of the Day is due out September 8 via Barnett’s own Milk! and Mom+Pop. She has also announced a series of concerts in support of End of the Day. Check out the songs below, followed by the album’s cover artwork and the upcoming tour dates.



End of the Day, which was co-produced by Stella Mozgawa, is a meditative, slow-burning record prioritizing atmosphere over traditional song structures. Composed of 17 improvisations, it was originally created as part of the score to a Danny Cohen-directed documentary titled Anonymous Club. Anonymous Club offers up a plethora of Barnett’s music, documenting her charged live sets and her start-and-stop-and-search songwriting process. Barnett picked through different instrumentals until it all came together as a malleable and compelling record.



This soundtrack is a sound-art collage, reordering and reframing the past to shape and share a different story about who we have been and what we might become.



Barnett’s last album, Things Take Time, Take Time, came out in 2021 via Mom + Pop Music/Marathon Artists. Check out our Under the Radar Podcast episode, where we speak to Barnett about that album.



Check out our 2018 interview with Courtney Barnett.





End of the Day Tracklist:

1. Start Somewhere

2. Life Balance

3. First Slow

4. A to B

5. (Electricity)

6. Two Circles Reflecting

7. End of the Day

8. Floating Down

9. Spring Ascends

10. Intro

11. B to C

12. Like Water

13. Gold Room

14. Sun Through

15. River

16. Get On With It

17. Eternity Repeat

Courtney Barnett Tour Dates:

October 11 - Brattleboro, VT @ Stone Church

October 12 - New York, NY @ National Sawdust

October 13 - New York, NY @ National Sawdust

October 14 - Philadelphia, PA @ Sanctuary First Unitarian Church

October 15 - Washington, DC @ Atlantis

November 3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge

November 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge

