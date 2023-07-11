 Courtney Barnett Announces New Instrumental Album, Shares Three New Songs | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, July 11th, 2023  
Courtney Barnett Announces New Instrumental Album, Shares Three New Songs

End Of The Day Due Out September 8 via Milk!/Mom + Pop; Listen to “Start Somewhere,” “Life Balance,” and “First Slow” Now

Jul 11, 2023 By Kat Ramkumar Photography by Pooneh Ghana
Courtney Barnett has announced the release of a new instrumental album, End of the Day, and shared its first three songs—“Start Somewhere,” “Life Balance,” and “First Slow”—alongside a visual accompaniment directed by filmmaker Claire Marie Vogel. End of the Day is due out September 8 via Barnett’s own Milk! and Mom+Pop. She has also announced a series of concerts in support of End of the Day. Check out the songs below, followed by the album’s cover artwork and the upcoming tour dates.

End of the Day, which was co-produced by Stella Mozgawa, is a meditative, slow-burning record prioritizing atmosphere over traditional song structures. Composed of 17 improvisations, it was originally created as part of the score to a Danny Cohen-directed documentary titled Anonymous Club. Anonymous Club offers up a plethora of Barnett’s music, documenting her charged live sets and her start-and-stop-and-search songwriting process. Barnett picked through different instrumentals until it all came together as a malleable and compelling record.

This soundtrack is a sound-art collage, reordering and reframing the past to shape and share a different story about who we have been and what we might become.

Barnett’s last album, Things Take Time, Take Time, came out in 2021 via Mom + Pop Music/Marathon Artists. Check out our Under the Radar Podcast episode, where we speak to Barnett about that album.


Check out our 2018 interview with Courtney Barnett.


End of the Day Tracklist:

1. Start Somewhere
2. Life Balance
3. First Slow
4. A to B
5. (Electricity)
6. Two Circles Reflecting
7. End of the Day
8. Floating Down
9. Spring Ascends
10. Intro
11. B to C
12. Like Water
13. Gold Room
14. Sun Through
15. River
16. Get On With It
17. Eternity Repeat

Courtney Barnett Tour Dates:

October 11 - Brattleboro, VT @ Stone Church
October 12 - New York, NY @ National Sawdust
October 13 - New York, NY @ National Sawdust
October 14 - Philadelphia, PA @ Sanctuary First Unitarian Church
October 15 - Washington, DC @ Atlantis
November 3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge
November 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge

