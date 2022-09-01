News

Crack Cloud Share Video for New Single “Costly Engineered Illusion” Tough Baby Due Out September 16 via Meat Machine and Crack Cloud Media Studio

Photography by Crack Cloud/Dall-E



Vancouver collective Crack Cloud have shared a video for their new single, “Costly Engineered Illusion.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Tough Baby, which will be out on September 16 via Meat Machine and Crack Cloud Media Studio. View the video below.

In a press release, Crack Cloud states: “We spent a week in Trenčín, Slovakia, over the summer producing a theatre representation of the housing crisis in Western Canada. It was our first venture into live theatre; the process was spontaneous, disorienting, and new. Finding synergy with Silvia Sviteková and her dance company was an elevating experience, reinforcing our mutual love for creative improvisation. The video is primarily a compilation of B roll from our time there.”

Upon announcement of the new album in May, Crack Cloud shared the song “Please Yourself,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. They later shared the title track “Tough Baby,” which was also #1 on our Songs of the Week list.

