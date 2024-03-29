News

Crumb Announce New Album, Share Video for Title Track “AMAMA” AMAMA Due Out May 17 via Band’s Own Crumb Records

Photography by Jacob Consenstein



New York City-based quartet Crumb have announced a new album, AMAMA, and shared its title track via a music video. AMAMA will be released on May 17 via the band’s own label, Crumb Records. Check out the “AMAMA” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Crumb features singer and multi-instrumentalist Lila Ramani, keyboardist, and saxophonist Bri Aronow, bassist Jesse Brotter, and drummer Jonathan Gilad. The band recorded the album in Los Angeles and produced it alongside Johnscott Sanford and Jonathan Rado. AMAMA is the band’s third album, following 2021’s Ice Melt and 2019’s Jinx.

Ramani had this to say about the new song in a press release: “‘AMAMA’ is dedicated to my namesake, my grandmother, whose voice is sampled throughout the song. A video sent to me over WhatsApp of her singing originally inspired the melody and ethos of the song, from which I built its glitchy, warped foundation. It’s a love song! My partner and Crumb’s creative director [Abraham El Makawy] directed the video, which combines his family’s archival footage of the neighborhood we grew up in, home videos from the band, as well as drawings from 702 fans who helped us animate the last part of the video. The song is the title track and spiritual center of our new album.”

AMAMA Tracklist:

1. From Outside a Window Sill

2. Side By Side

3. The Bug

4. AMAMA

5. Genie

6. Crushxd

7. Nightly News

8. (Alone in) Brussels

9. Sleep Talk

10. Dust Bunny

11. Swarmed

12. XXX

