Crumb Share Video for New Song “The Bug” and Announce New Tour Dates AMAMA Due Out May 17 via Band’s Own Crumb Records

Photography by Haoyan of America



New York City-based quartet Crumb are releasing a new album, AMAMA, on May 17 via the band’s own label, Crumb Records. Now they have shared its second single, “The Bug,” via a music video and announced some new tour dates. Check out the song and dates below.

Crumb features singer and multi-instrumentalist Lila Ramani, keyboardist, and saxophonist Bri Aronow, bassist Jesse Brotter, and drummer Jonathan Gilad.

Ramani had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘The Bug’ is a song that has existed in our universe since early Crumb days, pre-Jinx era. The origins go back to a motel in Nebraska on one of our earliest tours when I woke up with a bunch of bed bug bites. Wired and unable to sleep, I wandered around the motel singing what would become the outro to the song. Years later when we were finally recording it, it took on a more tender meaning…the bug doesn’t have to be an insect - the bug can be a friend, a lover, or that nagging feeling that finds you late at night.”

Previously they shared the album’s title track via a music video. “AMAMA” was one of our Songs of the Week.

The band recorded the album in Los Angeles and produced it alongside Johnscott Sanford and Jonathan Rado. AMAMA is the band’s third album, following 2021’s Ice Melt and 2019’s Jinx.

Crumb Tour Dates:

7/18 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

7/19 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

7/21 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

8/20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl *

8/21 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring *

8/23 - Richmond, Virginia @ The National *

8/24 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground *

8/25 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre *

8/27 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl *

8/28 - Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe *

8/30 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall *

8/31 - Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall *

9/01 - Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Beanfield *

9/04 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount *

9/05 - New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place *

9/06 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *

10/03 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst ^

10/04 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater ^

10/05 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades ^

10/07 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot ^

10/09 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom ^

10/11 - Dallas, TX @ Ferris Wheelers ^

10/12 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

10/13 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre ^

10/15 - Austin, TX @ Emo’s ^

10/17 - Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater ^

10/18 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace ^

10/21 - Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC ^

10/22 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park ^

10/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern ^



* with L’Rain and Discovery Zone

^ with Vagabon

