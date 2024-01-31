cruush Release New Single “Headspace”
And New Ep Nice Things Now, All The Time
Jan 31, 2024
Photography by Aneela Siddiqui
Manchester’s (UK) rising alt-rock/dream pop quartet cruush are gearing up to unleash their new EP, Nice Things Now, All The Time, on April 12th via Heist or Hit. The announcement comes alongside a searing new single, “Headspace,” described by the band as “the most relatable song on the EP.”
“Headspace” is a swirling shoegaze-infused slice of dream pop - think Wolf Alice meets My Bloody Valentine, and it sounds like a potent taste of what’s coming.
Their lyrics navigate the contradictions of modern life, blending whimsical humor with the harsh realities of the everyday grind. The The EP title itself is explained by the band as something they came up with messing about in the car “a Trumpian/Saul Goodman style character selling you the promise of ‘nice things now, all the time’, contrasting with the dreary reality of our lives in the city. We’re all skint, overworked, bored and just want ‘nice things now, all the time.’ Let’s feed Lowry shrooms and take him to Thorpe Park.”
