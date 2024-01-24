News

All



L to R: Ana Rezende, Carolina Parra, Lovefoxxx, and Luiza Sá L to R: Ana Rezende, Carolina Parra, Lovefoxxx, and Luiza Sá

CSS Reform and Announce First North American Tour in 11 Years “It’s Been a Number of Years Tour 2024” Celebrates the Band’s 20th Anniversary





Brazil’s CSS (aka Cansei de Ser Sexy) have reformed and announced their first North American tour in 11 years. The fittingly named “It’s Been a Number of Years Tour 2024” also celebrates the band’s 20th Anniversary. Tickets go on sale this Thursday, January 25, at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the tour dates below.

The band features Lovefoxxx (aka Luísa Hanae Matsushita), Ana Rezende, Carolina Parra, and Luiza Sá. CSS formed in 2003 and the band’s debut album, Cansei de Ser Sexy, came out in Brazil in 2005 and got a U.S. release in 2006 via Sub Pop. The well-received album included the memorable single “Let’s Make Love and Listen to Death from Above.” Three more albums followed, with another highlight being “Hit Me Like a Rock,” a duet with Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie, from their 2011-released third album, La Liberación. The band’s last album was 2013’s Planta.

Lovefoxxx had this to say in a press release: “Even though we weren’t active for 20 years straight, it’s bananas to come back in 2024 to celebrate these two decades. I DJ often, and I am approached by fans who tell me how much ‘we’ve helped them figure out themselves,’ ‘showed a way out’ out of societal norms, and even ‘inspired them to be who they are’—which melts my heart because most of these fans are delicate queer creative people.

“CSS always had this stance of not taking itself seriously and it is still true. We first got together because we wanted an excuse to live and work at the right time. We are deeply united by our sense of humor and our deep sisterhood and friendship. It’s so nice to know we touched some people and are still harvesting this love 20 years later.

“So since the cycle of life can’t be stopped and trends come back after 20 years: demand came and we are honored to do a celebration tour. Sing the hits and non hits. Jump around, make jokes, reconnect with this energy that only CSS delivers to us and give it a go, for the naive times, for the raw and crazy, to fall in love again in the clubs, once more!”

Lovefoxxx adds: “What keeps us together as friends and probably helped convince us to reunite as a band is our humor. We laugh at the same stuff. We have our own language.”

CSS Tour Dates:

Fri 5.3 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Sat 5.4 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Sun 5.5 - Boston, MA @ Sinclair

Mon 5.6 - Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry

Wed 5.8 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

Thu 5.9 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

Sat 5.11 - Denver, CO @ Marquis

Sun 5.12 - Salt Lake City, @ Kilby Block Party

Tue 5.14 - San Francisco, CA @ Independent

Sat 5.18 - Pasadena, CA @ Just Like Heaven Festival

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.