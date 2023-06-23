News

Current Joys Announce New Album, Share Video For Title Track “LOVE + POP” LOVE + POP Features Lil Yachty and Lala Lala and is Due Out August 4 via Secretly Canadian

Photography by Julien Sage



Current Joys (aka Nick Rattigan) has announced his new album, LOVE + POP with the release of its title track via a music video. LOVE + POP is due out August 4 via Secretly Canadian and features Lil Yachty and Lala Lala. The single features additional vocals from Your Angel (aka Maddy Boyd). Current Joys will perform at the Knockdown Center in New York City on July 2. Check out the video and the album cover art below.

Current Joys was inspired heavily by Lil Peep when making this album—the album opener is a cover of Lil Peep’s “walk away as the door slams.”

Rattigan says in a press release that he hopes listeners find the album unexpected: “A classic Current Joys-style song anda 10-minute house track on the same record. All these songs are also the demo of the song. They’re the beginning and the end.”

The making of this record opened up various collaboration opportunities for Rattigan with notable names such as Lil Yachty, Lala Lala (aka Lily West), and Slow Hollows. “I’ve set out to make collaborative records before, but they often end up totally me, with just a couple exceptions. But then this record gave me the opportunity to be extremely collaborative, to let other people write instrumental tracks, sending links around for people to mess with and weigh in on,” Rattigan says. “I sat down to do credits and realized here were all these people and styles and they all came together and worked.”

LOVE + POP was created at home, in what Rattigan calls a “tribute to the process of creating” in a DIY space.

Current Joy’s last album release was 2021’s Voyager.

