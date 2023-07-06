 Current Joys Shares Duochromatic Video for New Song “My Shadow Life” (Feat. Oddbody) | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Current Joys Shares Duochromatic Video for New Song “My Shadow Life” (Feat. Oddbody)

LOVE + POP Due Out August 4 via Secretly Canadian

Jul 06, 2023 By Kat Ramkumar Photography by Bono Melendez
Current Joys, the solo project of Surf Curse’s Nick Rattigan, has shared a music video for “My Shadow Life,” which features Oddbody and is the latest track off of his upcoming album, LOVE + POP. This LP, which also features Lil Yachty and Lala Lala is due out August 4 via Secretly Canadian. The video for “My Shadow Life” was directed by Julian Klincewicz and features the vocals of Oddbody, the solo project of another Surf Curse member, Henry Dillon. Check out the song below.

Rattigan said in a previous press release that he hopes listeners find the album unexpected: “A classic Current Joys-style song and a 10-minute house track on the same record. All these songs are also the demo of the song. They’re the beginning and the end.”

LOVE + POP was created at home, in what Rattigan calls a “tribute to the process of creating” in a DIY space.

Current Joys previously shared the album’s title track, “LOVE + POP.”

