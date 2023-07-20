 Current Joys Shares Single-Shot Video For New Song “Cigarettes” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Current Joys Shares Single-Shot Video For New Song “Cigarettes”

LOVE + POP Due Out August 4 via Secretly Canadian

Jul 20, 2023 By Kat Ramkumar Photography by Brooke Ashley Barone
Current Joys, the solo project of Surf Curse’s Nick Rattigan, has shared a music video for “Cigarettes,” which is the latest track from his upcoming LP LOVE + POP. This record is due out August 4 via Secretly Canadian. The music video, which was directed by Leia Jospe, was filmed in one continuous take on Santa Monica Beach. Check it out below.

Current Joys will be hosting an intimate take-over of Baby’s All Right in New York on July 26 featuring LOVE + POP collaborator Brutus VIII.

He has previously shared the tracks “LOVE + POP,” and “My Shadow Life (Feat. Oddbody)” which will also be featured on this upcoming album.

