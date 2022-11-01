 Cursive Announce December 2022 Headline U.S. Tour Dates | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, November 1st, 2022  
Cursive Announce December 2022 Headline U.S. Tour Dates

In Commemoration of the 20th Anniversary of Domestica

Nov 01, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by JP Davis
Cursive have announced headline U.S. tour dates for December 2022 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of their third studio album, Domestica. Select dates will feature supporting acts Thursday and Anthony Green. View the full list of dates below.

Cursive’s most recent album, Get Fixed, came out in 2019 via 15 Passenger.

Cursive 2022 Tour Dates:

11/30 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
12/1 - Kalamazoo, MI - Bell’s Eccentric Cafe
12/2 - Detroit, MI - El Club
12/3 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II^
12/4 - Joliet, IL - The Forge^
12/5 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom^
12/6 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre^
12/7 - Ville de Québec, QC - Imperial Bell+
12/9 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre^
12/10 - Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall^
12/11 Millersville, PA - Phantom Power^
12/13 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground^
12/14 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s
12/15 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally’s^
12/16 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount^
12/17 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance^
12/18 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus
12/19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Cafe
12/20 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups
12/21 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway

^ with Thursday & Anthony Green
+ with Thursday

