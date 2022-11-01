Cursive Announce December 2022 Headline U.S. Tour Dates
In Commemoration of the 20th Anniversary of Domestica
Nov 01, 2022
Photography by JP Davis
Cursive have announced headline U.S. tour dates for December 2022 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of their third studio album, Domestica. Select dates will feature supporting acts Thursday and Anthony Green. View the full list of dates below.
Cursive’s most recent album, Get Fixed, came out in 2019 via 15 Passenger.
Cursive 2022 Tour Dates:
11/30 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
12/1 - Kalamazoo, MI - Bell’s Eccentric Cafe
12/2 - Detroit, MI - El Club
12/3 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II^
12/4 - Joliet, IL - The Forge^
12/5 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom^
12/6 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre^
12/7 - Ville de Québec, QC - Imperial Bell+
12/9 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre^
12/10 - Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall^
12/11 Millersville, PA - Phantom Power^
12/13 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground^
12/14 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s
12/15 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally’s^
12/16 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount^
12/17 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance^
12/18 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus
12/19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Cafe
12/20 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups
12/21 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway
^ with Thursday & Anthony Green
+ with Thursday
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Premiere: Alice Sandahl of La Luz Shares New Video for “Ways of War” (News) — Alice Sandahl
- IDLES Announce Reissue of “Brutalism,” Share Live Version of “1049 Gotho” (News) — IDLES
- Dumb Share New Single “Civic Duty” (News) — Dumb
- Taylor Swift Announces U.S. Dates For “Eras” Tour (News) — Taylor Swift
- Cursive Announce December 2022 Headline U.S. Tour Dates (News) — Cursive
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.