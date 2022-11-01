News

Cursive Announce December 2022 Headline U.S. Tour Dates In Commemoration of the 20th Anniversary of Domestica

Photography by JP Davis



Cursive have announced headline U.S. tour dates for December 2022 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of their third studio album, Domestica. Select dates will feature supporting acts Thursday and Anthony Green. View the full list of dates below.

Cursive’s most recent album, Get Fixed, came out in 2019 via 15 Passenger.

Cursive 2022 Tour Dates:

11/30 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

12/1 - Kalamazoo, MI - Bell’s Eccentric Cafe

12/2 - Detroit, MI - El Club

12/3 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II^

12/4 - Joliet, IL - The Forge^

12/5 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom^

12/6 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre^

12/7 - Ville de Québec, QC - Imperial Bell+

12/9 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre^

12/10 - Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall^

12/11 Millersville, PA - Phantom Power^

12/13 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground^

12/14 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s

12/15 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally’s^

12/16 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount^

12/17 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance^

12/18 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

12/19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Cafe

12/20 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

12/21 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway

^ with Thursday & Anthony Green

+ with Thursday

