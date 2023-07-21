Cut Worms’ Shares Lyric Video For New Song “Living Inside” – Stream It Here
Self-Titled Album Out Today via Jagjaguwar
Jul 21, 2023
Photography by Caroline Gohlke
Brooklyn based singer-songwriter Cut Worms’ (aka Max Clarke) self-titled album is out today via Jagjaguwar. He has also shared a lyric video for a new from the LP titled “Living Inside,” which is one of two Cut Worms songs recorded by Brian and Michael D’Addario (Lemon Twigs). Clarke will also be embarking on a fall tour. Stream the LP below, followed by upcoming tour dates.
When writing Cut Worms, Clarke challenged himself to cut out extraneous detail and hang onto the true essence of songs. The recording process, which was a bit more unrestrained, saw Clarke recording three songs in his shared rehearsal space, and two in Brooklyn with the Lemon Twig. Tracking was done by Rick Spataro (Florist), and Clarke’s band consisted of keyboardist John Andrews, bassist Keven Louis Lareau, and drummer Noah Bond.
Throughout the LP, Clarke wrestles with the notion of change—how the joys of some experiences can not be won without the loss of others. This soul searching is embedded within the nine tracks of this record, transcending himself and his listeners to another, more enlightened plane.
Cut Worms Tour Dates:
Fri. July 21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool # [SOLD OUT]
Tue. Sept. 5 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Wonder Bar
Wed. Sept. 6 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Music House
Fri. Sept. 8 - Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival
Sat. Sept. 9 - Nashville, TN @ Blue Room at Third Man Records
Mon. Sept. 11 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
Tue. Sept. 12 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
Wed. Sept. 13 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
Fri. Sept. 15 - Dallas, TX @ Dada
Sat. Sept. 16 - Austin, TX @ The Ballroom
Mon. Sept. 18 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
Tue. Sept. 19 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah
Thu. Sept. 21 - Costa Mesa, CA @ The Wayfarer
Fri. Sept. 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
Sat. Sept. 23 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Mon. Sept. 25 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s at The Crocodile
Tue. Sept. 26 - Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret
Wed. Sept. 27 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
Fri. Sept. 29 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
Sat. Sept. 30 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
Mon. Oct. 2 - Kansas City, MO @ recordBar
Tue. Oct. 3 - Saint Paul, MN @ Turf Club
Wed. Oct. 4 - Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music
Fri. Oct. 6 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern
Sun. Oct. 8 - Ann Arbor, MI @ Bling Pig
Mon. Oct. 9 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
Wed. Oct. 11 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
# w/ Air Waves + special appearance by the Lemon Twigs
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Pleasure Pill Share Video For New Song ‘Not Giving Up” (News) — Pleasure Pill
- Zzzahara Announces New Album, Shares Video For New Song “Girls On SSRIs Don’t Cry” (News) — zzzahara
- Cut Worms’ Shares Lyric Video For New Song “Living Inside” – Stream It Here (News) — Cut Worms
- Bombay Bicycle Club Share Video For New Song “Diving” (Feat. Holly Humberstone) (News) — Bombay Bicycle Club
- “Barbie the Album” Out Now via Atlantic; Featuring Tame Impala, Sam Smith, Lizzo, and More (News) — Mark Ronson, Greta Gerwig, Tame Impala, Lizzo, Charli XCX, Sam Smith, Billie Eilish
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.