News

All





Cut Worms’ Shares Lyric Video For New Song “Living Inside” – Stream It Here Self-Titled Album Out Today via Jagjaguwar

Photography by Caroline Gohlke



Brooklyn based singer-songwriter Cut Worms’ (aka Max Clarke) self-titled album is out today via Jagjaguwar. He has also shared a lyric video for a new from the LP titled “Living Inside,” which is one of two Cut Worms songs recorded by Brian and Michael D’Addario (Lemon Twigs). Clarke will also be embarking on a fall tour. Stream the LP below, followed by upcoming tour dates.

When writing Cut Worms, Clarke challenged himself to cut out extraneous detail and hang onto the true essence of songs. The recording process, which was a bit more unrestrained, saw Clarke recording three songs in his shared rehearsal space, and two in Brooklyn with the Lemon Twig. Tracking was done by Rick Spataro (Florist), and Clarke’s band consisted of keyboardist John Andrews, bassist Keven Louis Lareau, and drummer Noah Bond.

Throughout the LP, Clarke wrestles with the notion of change—how the joys of some experiences can not be won without the loss of others. This soul searching is embedded within the nine tracks of this record, transcending himself and his listeners to another, more enlightened plane.

Cut Worms Tour Dates:

Fri. July 21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool # [SOLD OUT]

Tue. Sept. 5 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Wonder Bar

Wed. Sept. 6 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Music House

Fri. Sept. 8 - Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

Sat. Sept. 9 - Nashville, TN @ Blue Room at Third Man Records

Mon. Sept. 11 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

Tue. Sept. 12 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Wed. Sept. 13 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

Fri. Sept. 15 - Dallas, TX @ Dada

Sat. Sept. 16 - Austin, TX @ The Ballroom

Mon. Sept. 18 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

Tue. Sept. 19 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

Thu. Sept. 21 - Costa Mesa, CA @ The Wayfarer

Fri. Sept. 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Sat. Sept. 23 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Mon. Sept. 25 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s at The Crocodile

Tue. Sept. 26 - Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

Wed. Sept. 27 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

Fri. Sept. 29 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

Sat. Sept. 30 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

Mon. Oct. 2 - Kansas City, MO @ recordBar

Tue. Oct. 3 - Saint Paul, MN @ Turf Club

Wed. Oct. 4 - Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music

Fri. Oct. 6 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

Sun. Oct. 8 - Ann Arbor, MI @ Bling Pig

Mon. Oct. 9 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

Wed. Oct. 11 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

# w/ Air Waves + special appearance by the Lemon Twigs

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.